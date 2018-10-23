West Allis Cheese & Sausage Shoppe plans to expand with new butcher shop

West Allis Cheese & Sausage Shoppe owner Mark Lutz is planning to expand the business’ West Allis location by opening a butcher shop on South 69th and West Becher streets.

The new shop will occupy a vacant 2,000-square-foot building, located at 2079 S. 69th St., right across the street from the store at 6832 W. Becher St.

West Allis Cheese & Sausage Shoppe also operates a vendor stand at the Milwaukee Public Market in the Historic Third Ward.

The full-service butcher shop, set to open this spring, will sell a variety of premium-quality meats and charcuterie at a “reasonable” price, all available for custom orders, Lutz said.

“The price point will be somewhere in between Pick ‘n Save and Sendik’s,” he said.

The expansion comes as the business outgrows its West Allis location, which Lutz took over in 2002, he said.

It currently sells a limited selection of meat, including sausage, summer sausage, bratwurst, and cured and deli meats, which will all be moved to the new butcher shop, freeing up more space to sell its 400 varieties of cheese, Lutz said. It will also allow the business to expand its catering offerings.

Lutz wants to open the butcher shop by Easter of 2019, which is April 21.