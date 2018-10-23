West Allis Cheese & Sausage Shoppe plans to expand with new butcher shop

Slated for spring 2019 opening

by

October 23, 2018, 2:17 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/food-beverage/west-allis-cheese-sausage-shoppe-plans-to-expand-with-new-butcher-shop/

A rendering of the butcher shop. (Courtesy Patera LLC)

West Allis Cheese & Sausage Shoppe owner Mark Lutz is planning to expand the business’ West Allis location by opening a butcher shop on South 69th and West Becher streets.

The new shop will occupy a vacant 2,000-square-foot building, located at 2079 S. 69th St., right across the street from the store at 6832 W. Becher St.

West Allis Cheese & Sausage Shoppe also operates a vendor stand at the Milwaukee Public Market in the Historic Third Ward.

The full-service butcher shop, set to open this spring, will sell a variety of premium-quality meats and charcuterie at a “reasonable” price, all available for custom orders, Lutz said.

“The price point will be somewhere in between Pick ‘n Save and Sendik’s,” he said.

The expansion comes as the business outgrows its West Allis location, which Lutz took over in 2002, he said.

It currently sells a limited selection of meat, including sausage, summer sausage, bratwurst, and cured and deli meats, which will all be moved to the new butcher shop, freeing up more space to sell its 400 varieties of cheese, Lutz said. It will also allow the business to expand its catering offerings.

Lutz wants to open the butcher shop by Easter of 2019, which is April 21.

A rendering of the butcher shop. (Courtesy Patera LLC)

West Allis Cheese & Sausage Shoppe owner Mark Lutz is planning to expand the business’ West Allis location by opening a butcher shop on South 69th and West Becher streets.

The new shop will occupy a vacant 2,000-square-foot building, located at 2079 S. 69th St., right across the street from the store at 6832 W. Becher St.

West Allis Cheese & Sausage Shoppe also operates a vendor stand at the Milwaukee Public Market in the Historic Third Ward.

The full-service butcher shop, set to open this spring, will sell a variety of premium-quality meats and charcuterie at a “reasonable” price, all available for custom orders, Lutz said.

“The price point will be somewhere in between Pick ‘n Save and Sendik’s,” he said.

The expansion comes as the business outgrows its West Allis location, which Lutz took over in 2002, he said.

It currently sells a limited selection of meat, including sausage, summer sausage, bratwurst, and cured and deli meats, which will all be moved to the new butcher shop, freeing up more space to sell its 400 varieties of cheese, Lutz said. It will also allow the business to expand its catering offerings.

Lutz wants to open the butcher shop by Easter of 2019, which is April 21.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

President Trump said the Federal Reserve has been "too aggressive" in raising interest rates. Do you agree?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Wisconsin’s health care squeeze

Employers in state hit by higher costs

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Health care is a team sport  
Health care is a team sport  

A good “quarterback” should lead the way

by John Brill, MD

Too busy to network! Too busy to improve! Too busy for success!
Too busy to network! Too busy to improve! Too busy for success!

Make time now for a strong network tomorrow

by Kelly Rudy

Gondola Train creates international export strategy
Gondola Train creates international export strategy

WMEP’s program taps into foreign markets as part of future growth

by Rich Rovito

Protecting manufacturers from cyber risks with a preventative plan
Protecting manufacturers from cyber risks with a preventative plan

Technology-driven systems make it possible for hackers to shut down entire production lines with one click

by Jason Navarro

Why some manufacturers are missing out
Why some manufacturers are missing out

Involving yourself in equipment financing can boost sales and help customers finance smarter

by Patrick Kuhn

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Union Grove Chamber Muster
Dead Mann’s Saloon

10/24/20185:30 pm-7:30 pm

Disability Inclusion in the Wisconsin Workforce
UWM

10/26/20188:30 am-11:00 am

The 2018 Wellness Fair
Waukesha County Expo Center

10/27/201811:00 am-4:30 pm

IndependenceFirst Empower Lunch
Italian Community Center

11/01/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Cash is King Workshop - Financial Coach Max Palzewicz, CPA
ActionCOACH Business Coaching – Southeastern Wisconsin

11/01/201812:00 pm-2:00 pm