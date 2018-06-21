VISIT Milwaukee launches new Brew City tourism map

Features 62 beer attractions throughout southeastern Wisconsin

June 21, 2018, 10:29 AM

Photo courtesy of VISIT Milwaukee

Sixty-two destinations are included on The Original Brew City Beer Map, VISIT Milwaukee‘s new guide to the city’s breweries, beer gardens, beer touring companies and beer history sites around the greater Milwaukee area.

Created in partnership with the Milwaukee Craft Brewery League, Lakefront Brewery, Pabst Brewery and Milwaukee-based malt company Malteurop, the map highlights beer-related sites in the City of Milwaukee, Wauwatosa, Franklin, Oak Creek, West Allis and Waukesha, among other nearby areas, according to a news release.

VISIT Milwaukee plans to print 500,000 maps to distribute to tourist attractions, restaurants, hotels, breweries and beer sites, and rest stops across the U.S. The map will also be available digitally.

“This is a resource for locals and visitors because Milwaukee is home to not only a booming craft brewing scene, but also the history of beer in America,” said Megan Suardini, vice president of marketing and communications at VISIT Milwaukee.

The news release cites findings from Toronto-based tourism research firm Longwoods International that show breweries as the top five tourist activities among overnight travelers visiting Milwaukee. Moreover, with day trips and overnight trips combined, the findings show breweries as the top-ranked reason to visit the area.

“Beer tourism is a huge reason why people come to our area,” Suardini said. “It was important to be as inclusive as possible with breweries, beer gardens and historic sites because we want people to experience all of our regional beer culture. One of the best things about our breweries is that they encourage visitors to experience local neighborhoods outside of downtown, which has a huge ripple effect in the community in terms of business, jobs and additional developments.” 

VISIT Milwaukee today will unveil the map at a Milwaukee Craft Brewers League Tap Takeover event at 5 p.m. at Lakefront Brewery in Milwaukee’s Brewer’s Hill neighborhood. The free event is open to the public, and will feature a variety of local craft beer on tap and in cans.

Photo courtesy of VISIT Milwaukee

