Toast opens in Walker’s Point

Toast, a new restaurant serving breakfast and lunch, opens today in the space that formerly housed Zak’s Cafe, which shut its doors last year, in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood.

Owner Gordon Goggin, who also owns the Stilt House restaurant in Cedarburg, announced his plans in December for Toast, located at 231 S. Second St. He said he had been planning to open the restaurant for the past two years before finding the space.

The 1970s-themed restaurant serves original and classic breakfast dishes, including eggs Benedict, breakfast sandwiches, French toast and omelets. It also serves lunch items, such as tacos and salads, along with doughnuts that are made in-house daily. Today’s doughnut of the day is a spicy chocolate glazed doughnut, Goggins said.

“It’s day one and we are off to a great start so far,” he said. “We’ve gotten lots of support from the local community and guests coming through the door for breakfast and lunch.”

Goggins said Toast’s most popular menu items on opening day have been the pancake friers — small pancakes topped with strawberry jam, bacon, eggs, hash browns and beer cheese sauce — and its chorizo omelet.

Toast also serves a selection of local craft beer, wine and cocktails, including a strawberry mango mimosa and a blueberry maple mule.

The restaurant is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.