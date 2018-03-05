Toast opens in Walker’s Point

Occupies former Zak's Cafe space

by

March 05, 2018, 2:13 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/food-beverage/toast-opens-in-walkers-point/

Photo courtesy of Toast

Toast, a new restaurant serving breakfast and lunch, opens today in the space that formerly housed Zak’s Cafe, which shut its doors last year, in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood.

Owner Gordon Goggin, who also owns the Stilt House restaurant in Cedarburg, announced his plans in December for Toast, located at 231 S. Second St. He said he had been planning to open the restaurant for the past two years before finding the space.

The 1970s-themed restaurant serves original and classic breakfast dishes, including eggs Benedict, breakfast sandwiches, French toast and omelets. It also serves lunch items, such as tacos and salads, along with doughnuts that are made in-house daily. Today’s doughnut of the day is a spicy chocolate glazed doughnut, Goggins said.

“It’s day one and we are off to a great start so far,” he said. “We’ve gotten lots of support from the local community and guests coming through the door for breakfast and lunch.”

Goggins said Toast’s most popular menu items on opening day have been the pancake friers — small pancakes topped with strawberry jam, bacon, eggs, hash browns and beer cheese sauce — and its chorizo omelet.

Toast also serves a selection of local craft beer, wine and cocktails, including a strawberry mango mimosa and a blueberry maple mule.

The restaurant is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Photo courtesy of Toast

Toast, a new restaurant serving breakfast and lunch, opens today in the space that formerly housed Zak’s Cafe, which shut its doors last year, in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood.

Owner Gordon Goggin, who also owns the Stilt House restaurant in Cedarburg, announced his plans in December for Toast, located at 231 S. Second St. He said he had been planning to open the restaurant for the past two years before finding the space.

The 1970s-themed restaurant serves original and classic breakfast dishes, including eggs Benedict, breakfast sandwiches, French toast and omelets. It also serves lunch items, such as tacos and salads, along with doughnuts that are made in-house daily. Today’s doughnut of the day is a spicy chocolate glazed doughnut, Goggins said.

“It’s day one and we are off to a great start so far,” he said. “We’ve gotten lots of support from the local community and guests coming through the door for breakfast and lunch.”

Goggins said Toast’s most popular menu items on opening day have been the pancake friers — small pancakes topped with strawberry jam, bacon, eggs, hash browns and beer cheese sauce — and its chorizo omelet.

Toast also serves a selection of local craft beer, wine and cocktails, including a strawberry mango mimosa and a blueberry maple mule.

The restaurant is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Some businesses recently ended their relationships with the National Rifle Association. Are they making the right decision?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

MSOE’s AI initiative could propel Milwaukee’s tech ecosystem

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Industrial Nameplate gets certified in quality management
Industrial Nameplate gets certified in quality management

Investing the time, effort and money to satisfy customer requirements

by Rich Rovito

Sleep your way to better health
Sleep your way to better health

If you feel drowsy during the day, you haven’t had enough sleep

by Paul Nobile

A culture change at Klement Sausage
A culture change at Klement Sausage

The WMEP helps find savings and maximize improvements for this famous Milwaukee brand

by Rich Rovito

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Coaching Leadership for a Lean Culture Transformation
Quad Graphics

03/06/20188:30 am-3:30 pm

Export Compliance Training Seminar
Marcus Majestic Cinema

03/07/2018-03/08/20188:00 am-5:00 pm

Professional Development Speed Mentoring
Wisconsin Club

03/07/20185:30 pm-7:30 pm

Economic & Market Outlook 2018
Embassy Suites Hotel

03/08/20186:00 pm-8:00 pm

Power monitoring and submetering 101
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield

03/13/20188:30 am-4:00 pm