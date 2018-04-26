Tied House to open next month in Third Ward’s former Irish Pub space

Follows four-month shutdown by new owners for building and business improvements

by

April 26, 2018, 1:26 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/food-beverage/tied-house-to-open-next-month-in-third-wards-former-irish-pub-space/

124 N. Water St.

A new bar and restaurant will open on May 21 in the 114-year-old building that formerly housed The Irish Pub in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward.

Owners Adam and Melissa Weber will open Tied House after they purchased The Irish Pub and the two-story building, located at 124 N. Water St., in December, and closed it down soon after to renovate the space and re-concept the business.

The Webers, both restaurateurs who moved to Milwaukee from Chicago, purchased the building for $1.3 million from John Duggan, a senior vice president at Chicago-based real estate firm The Concord Group. He co-owned The Irish Pub for almost 12 years.

During the bar’s grand opening week, from May 21 to May 24, Tied House will host nightly happy hour events to benefit Milwaukee-based organizations, The Women’s Fund of Greater Milwaukee, Lincoln Avenue Stables Rotary Club of Milwaukee Project, The Alliance School of Milwaukee, and The Skylight Music Theatre.

“It’s all about the community for us,” Melissa Weber said. “We want to be inclusive, and also make a positive impact. The whole idea of Tied House is being tied to the community, patrons and staff, and making sure we have the ability to do what we can and give back.”

Tied House will offer a full bar menu with a selection of craft cocktails, and it will serve “elevated bar bites” such as a charcuterie board and maple pork belly sandwich. It will also offer a full brunch on Saturdays and Sundays. Tied House will be open daily, starting at 4 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. on weekends.

The venue, which has a newly-renovated bar, a second-floor private event space, and a patio, will feature artwork and decor honoring Milwaukee’s past, including a collection of vintage Erie Street photos from the Milwaukee County Historical Society.

The Tied House name tells its own story about the building. It originally opened in 1904 as a Pabst Brewery tied house, which were brewery-owned taverns.

124 N. Water St.

A new bar and restaurant will open on May 21 in the 114-year-old building that formerly housed The Irish Pub in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward.

Owners Adam and Melissa Weber will open Tied House after they purchased The Irish Pub and the two-story building, located at 124 N. Water St., in December, and closed it down soon after to renovate the space and re-concept the business.

The Webers, both restaurateurs who moved to Milwaukee from Chicago, purchased the building for $1.3 million from John Duggan, a senior vice president at Chicago-based real estate firm The Concord Group. He co-owned The Irish Pub for almost 12 years.

During the bar’s grand opening week, from May 21 to May 24, Tied House will host nightly happy hour events to benefit Milwaukee-based organizations, The Women’s Fund of Greater Milwaukee, Lincoln Avenue Stables Rotary Club of Milwaukee Project, The Alliance School of Milwaukee, and The Skylight Music Theatre.

“It’s all about the community for us,” Melissa Weber said. “We want to be inclusive, and also make a positive impact. The whole idea of Tied House is being tied to the community, patrons and staff, and making sure we have the ability to do what we can and give back.”

Tied House will offer a full bar menu with a selection of craft cocktails, and it will serve “elevated bar bites” such as a charcuterie board and maple pork belly sandwich. It will also offer a full brunch on Saturdays and Sundays. Tied House will be open daily, starting at 4 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. on weekends.

The venue, which has a newly-renovated bar, a second-floor private event space, and a patio, will feature artwork and decor honoring Milwaukee’s past, including a collection of vintage Erie Street photos from the Milwaukee County Historical Society.

The Tied House name tells its own story about the building. It originally opened in 1904 as a Pabst Brewery tied house, which were brewery-owned taverns.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What hospital does your family use most often?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Who’s going to ride the streetcar?

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Delivering brand experience in the workplace
Delivering brand experience in the workplace

An important marketing tool to tell the story, drive the mission and enhance strategy

by Stephanie Anderson

The link between broker compensation and objectivity
The link between broker compensation and objectivity

Talk to your benefits broker about how they are compensated for your business

by Jim Mueller

The workplace: A tool to compete for talent
The workplace: A tool to compete for talent

The workforce is changing and the workplace needs to keep pace

by Stephanie Anderson

Mindfulness over matter
Mindfulness over matter

Combatting stress through self-awareness

by Paul Nobile

Is it time for price transparency in healthcare?
Is it time for price transparency in healthcare?

Consumers deserve to know their options, but providers and insurers don’t reveal their prices

by Jim Mueller

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Marquette University's Annual Ethics of Big Data Symposium
Northwestern Mutual

04/27/20188:00 am-8:00 pm

O2 Oxygen Ball
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

04/28/20185:30 pm-11:30 pm

This Is How We Roll Fashion Show
The Ingleside Hotel (formerly the Country Springs)

04/29/20182:00 pm-5:00 pm

SCORE/SBA Small Business Awards Breakfast
Milwaukee Marriott West

05/04/20187:30 am-11:30 am

How Leaders Manage Crisis, Change, and Communications
Baird Corporate Headquarters

05/08/20188:30 am-1:30 pm