The Ruckus in Shorewood has closed

Operated for less than two years

by

October 23, 2018, 11:11 AM

4144 N. Oakland Ave. (Photo by Google)

Casual Shorewood eatery The Ruckus had its last day of service on Sunday.

The restaurant, located at 4144 N. Oakland Ave., announced the closure last week on its website: “After much thought and careful consideration, it is with regret that we have decided to close our doors. We’d like to offer our sincere thanks for your support these past couple of years. It’s been our pleasure to serve you, and we’ll miss being a part of this close-knit neighborhood.”

The owners of Milwaukee-based Colectivo Coffee opened The Ruckus less than two years ago. It served burgers, hot dogs, ice cream and house-made churros, along with beer and boozy shakes.

