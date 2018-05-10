The Lost Whale finds a home at the former Boone & Crockett in Bay View

Slated to open by mid-June

by

May 10, 2018, 12:15 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/food-beverage/the-lost-whale-finds-a-home-at-the-former-boone-crockett-in-bay-view/

Beres and Duval, photo courtesy of The Lost Whale

A new bar will soon occupy the Bay View space that formerly housed Boone & Crockett, which has relocated to a warehouse in the city’s Harbor District.

The owners of Boone & Crockett in January announced they would purchase a 133-year-old warehouse in Walker’s Point and open a joint operation there with Milwaukee Pedal Tavern.

The Lost Whale, slated to open by mid-June, will occupy the first floor of the two-story building located at 2151 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. Daniel Beres, the former beverage director at Milwaukee-based Stand Eat Drink Hospitality Group, and Tripper Duval, a former mixologist for Milwaukee-based Badger Liquor, are behind the new concept and recently signed a lease for the space.

It will serve cocktails, beer and wine, and its back patio will offer a space for food trucks to park and serve food. A new food truck will be featured each month, Duval said.

Duval said he had been dreaming of opening a bar for a while and when the space in Bay View became available, he told Beres and the two decided to make it happen. Its name is based on a local April Fools joke that claimed whale sightings in Lake Michigan, Duval said.

“Obviously there has never been whales in Lake Michigan, but we love the idea of bringing humor and sense of adventure to this concept,” he said. “We also wanted to recognize who we are as a city, and our access to Lake Michigan and all our great waterways.”

The Lost Whale will be open on weekdays from 4 p.m. to close, and on weekends from 12 p.m. to close.

