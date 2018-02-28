Taste & Toast to feature 30 downtown restaurants and bars

Taste & Toast, a five-night food and beverage event, will feature happy hour specials on small plates, appetizers and beverages at almost 30 bars and restaurants in downtown Milwaukee.

The annual event, hosted by Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21, runs March 5 through March 9 from 4 to 7 p.m. and showcases bars and restaurants throughout downtown Milwaukee including, Cubanitas, Harbor House, The Pub Club, Who’s on Third, AJ Bombers and Blu.

“Offering smaller portions and lower price points gives downtowners the opportunity to sample several hot spots in one night—an experience that brings both first-time patrons and repeat restaurant-goers in the door,” Beth Weirick, CEO of Milwaukee Downtown said in a news release.

Each establishment has crafted a Taste & Toast menu that features several appetizers and drinks, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic, offered at a discountd price. For example, Millioke, located at 323 E. Wisconsin Ave., will serve its steak sliders for $8 and its non-alcoholic mango mule for $10, and Cantina Milwaukee, located at 1110 N. Old World Third St., will serve its cheese curds for $5 and its house margarita for $6.

According to the news release, Taste & Toast participants can complete an event experience survey at Milwaukee Downtown’s website for a chance to win $375 in restaurant gift certificates. Two winners will be randomly selected at the end of the event.