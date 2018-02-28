Taste & Toast to feature 30 downtown restaurants and bars

Runs March 5 through 9 from 4 to 7 p.m.

by

February 28, 2018, 1:33 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/food-beverage/taste-toast-to-feature-30-downtown-restaurants-and-bars/

Taste & Toast, a five-night food and beverage event, will feature happy hour specials on small plates, appetizers and beverages at almost 30 bars and restaurants in downtown Milwaukee.

The annual event, hosted by Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21, runs March 5 through March 9 from 4 to 7 p.m. and showcases bars and restaurants throughout downtown Milwaukee including, Cubanitas, Harbor House, The Pub Club, Who’s on Third, AJ Bombers and Blu.

“Offering smaller portions and lower price points gives downtowners the opportunity to sample several hot spots in one night—an experience that brings both first-time patrons and repeat restaurant-goers in the door,” Beth Weirick, CEO of Milwaukee Downtown said in a news release.

Each establishment has crafted a Taste & Toast menu that features several appetizers and drinks, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic, offered at a discountd price. For example, Millioke, located at 323 E. Wisconsin Ave., will serve its steak sliders for $8 and its non-alcoholic mango mule for $10, and Cantina Milwaukee, located at 1110 N. Old World Third St., will serve its cheese curds for $5 and its house margarita for $6.

According to the news release, Taste & Toast participants can complete an event experience survey at Milwaukee Downtown’s website for a chance to win $375 in restaurant gift certificates. Two winners will be randomly selected at the end of the event.

Taste & Toast, a five-night food and beverage event, will feature happy hour specials on small plates, appetizers and beverages at almost 30 bars and restaurants in downtown Milwaukee.

The annual event, hosted by Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21, runs March 5 through March 9 from 4 to 7 p.m. and showcases bars and restaurants throughout downtown Milwaukee including, Cubanitas, Harbor House, The Pub Club, Who’s on Third, AJ Bombers and Blu.

“Offering smaller portions and lower price points gives downtowners the opportunity to sample several hot spots in one night—an experience that brings both first-time patrons and repeat restaurant-goers in the door,” Beth Weirick, CEO of Milwaukee Downtown said in a news release.

Each establishment has crafted a Taste & Toast menu that features several appetizers and drinks, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic, offered at a discountd price. For example, Millioke, located at 323 E. Wisconsin Ave., will serve its steak sliders for $8 and its non-alcoholic mango mule for $10, and Cantina Milwaukee, located at 1110 N. Old World Third St., will serve its cheese curds for $5 and its house margarita for $6.

According to the news release, Taste & Toast participants can complete an event experience survey at Milwaukee Downtown’s website for a chance to win $375 in restaurant gift certificates. Two winners will be randomly selected at the end of the event.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Which James Beard Award-nominated chef is Milwaukee's best?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

David & Goliath

Corporations give startups a leg up

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Industrial Nameplate gets certified in quality management
Industrial Nameplate gets certified in quality management

Investing the time, effort and money to satisfy customer requirements

by Rich Rovito

Sleep your way to better health
Sleep your way to better health

If you feel drowsy during the day, you haven’t had enough sleep

by Paul Nobile

A culture change at Klement Sausage
A culture change at Klement Sausage

The WMEP helps find savings and maximize improvements for this famous Milwaukee brand

by Rich Rovito

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Coaching Leadership for a Lean Culture Transformation
Quad Graphics

03/06/20188:30 am-3:30 pm

Professional Development Speed Mentoring
Wisconsin Club

03/07/20185:30 pm-7:30 pm

Power monitoring and submetering 101
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield

03/13/20188:30 am-4:00 pm

Voices of Leadership Presents: Julia Landauer
Mount Mary University

03/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am

FREE Sales Analysis & Forecasting Seminar
Home2Suites

03/14/20188:00 am-5:00 pm