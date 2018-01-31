Taco bar opens in former Cempazuchi space

Kompali, a taqueria and bar, opened early this week in the Brady Street space formerly home to long-time Mexican restaurant, Cempazuchi, which closed last year after operating for almost 18 years.

The new restaurant, located at 1205 E. Brady St., is owned by Karlos Soriano and Paco Villar, the pair who opened Bay View’s Peruvian-style restaurant C-viche in 2016.

Kompali is a Mexican taqueria, which is not to be confused with a Mexican restaurant, Soriano said. Its menu features 12 tacos, served on handmade tortillas, that fall under two types– authentic Mexican or “modern and hipster.”

A selection of appetizers, including fried Mexican cactus with cilantro aioli sauce, and desserts are also available. Kompali’s bar features Mezcal and a variety of cocktails made with tequila.

“We’ve wanted to do this concept for a long time and we wanted to separate ourselves from other taquerias around the city,” Soriano said.

The restaurant will serve lunch and dinner, with the kitchen closing at 10 p.m. on Monday through Thursday and at 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Soriano said the bar will stay open until the last patron leaves each night. He plans to eventually open at 10 a.m. on Sunday to serve brunch.

Soriano and Villar renovated the space by hand-building a new, bigger bar and new tables, updating the kitchen, and upgrading the space’s decor.