Taco bar opens in former Cempazuchi space

Same owners of Bay View's C-viche

by

January 31, 2018, 1:16 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/food-beverage/taco-bar-opens-in-former-cempazuchi-space/

Photo courtesy of Karlos Soriano

Kompali, a taqueria and bar, opened early this week in the Brady Street space formerly home to long-time Mexican restaurant, Cempazuchi, which closed last year after operating for almost 18 years. 

The new restaurant, located at 1205 E. Brady St., is owned by Karlos Soriano and Paco Villar, the pair who opened Bay View’s Peruvian-style restaurant C-viche in 2016.

Kompali is a Mexican taqueria, which is not to be confused with a Mexican restaurant, Soriano said. Its menu features 12 tacos, served on handmade tortillas, that fall under two types– authentic Mexican or “modern and hipster.”

A selection of appetizers, including fried Mexican cactus with cilantro aioli sauce, and desserts are also available. Kompali’s bar features Mezcal and a variety of cocktails made with tequila.

“We’ve wanted to do this concept for a long time and we wanted to separate ourselves from other taquerias around the city,” Soriano said.

The restaurant will serve lunch and dinner, with the kitchen closing at 10 p.m. on Monday through Thursday and at 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Soriano said the bar will stay open until the last patron leaves each night. He plans to eventually open at 10 a.m. on Sunday to serve brunch.

Soriano and Villar renovated the space by hand-building a new, bigger bar and new tables, updating the kitchen, and upgrading the space’s decor.

Photo courtesy of Karlos Soriano

Kompali, a taqueria and bar, opened early this week in the Brady Street space formerly home to long-time Mexican restaurant, Cempazuchi, which closed last year after operating for almost 18 years. 

The new restaurant, located at 1205 E. Brady St., is owned by Karlos Soriano and Paco Villar, the pair who opened Bay View’s Peruvian-style restaurant C-viche in 2016.

Kompali is a Mexican taqueria, which is not to be confused with a Mexican restaurant, Soriano said. Its menu features 12 tacos, served on handmade tortillas, that fall under two types– authentic Mexican or “modern and hipster.”

A selection of appetizers, including fried Mexican cactus with cilantro aioli sauce, and desserts are also available. Kompali’s bar features Mezcal and a variety of cocktails made with tequila.

“We’ve wanted to do this concept for a long time and we wanted to separate ourselves from other taquerias around the city,” Soriano said.

The restaurant will serve lunch and dinner, with the kitchen closing at 10 p.m. on Monday through Thursday and at 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Soriano said the bar will stay open until the last patron leaves each night. He plans to eventually open at 10 a.m. on Sunday to serve brunch.

Soriano and Villar renovated the space by hand-building a new, bigger bar and new tables, updating the kitchen, and upgrading the space’s decor.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Are you investing in Bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Fuel for the fire

Will federal tax cut spark greater economic growth?

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!
I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!

Solid progress and improvements in manufacturing over the last ten years should bring smiles

by Linda Kiedrowski

Allergens are a major source of food product recalls
Allergens are a major source of food product recalls

Include required declarations on food labels and avoid contamination with allergen control programs

by Peg Dorn

Not your father’s factory
Not your father’s factory

Today’s manufacturing environment is safer, more inclusive, and higher-tech than the past

by Linda Kiedrowski

Angels sometimes take the stairs when they fly
Angels sometimes take the stairs when they fly

A call to arms (and legs) for southeast Wisconsin businesses and their employees

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

MBBI of Wisconsin Networking and Social Event
Bavarian Bierhaus

02/06/20184:30 pm-7:00 pm

Trump's Tax Reform: How Affected Will Your Business Be?
Embassy Suites

02/07/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Investment and Tax Update
Embassy Suites Hotel

02/15/20185:30 pm-7:00 pm

Coaching Leadership for a Lean Culture Transformation
Quad Graphics

03/06/20188:30 am-3:30 pm

Power monitoring and submetering 101
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield

03/13/20188:30 am-4:00 pm