Swig in the Third Ward to close after 15 years

Lease agreement not renewed

by

October 01, 2018, 12:39 PM

Popular small plate restaurant Swig in the Historic Third Ward will soon shutter its doors after 15 years as its lease agreement is not renewed.

Milwaukee-based Hospitality Democracy will close the concept, located at 217 N. Broadway, after brunch service on Oct. 14, the restaurant operator announced Sunday in a news release.

“Our lease option was up at the end of this year,” John Walch, president of Hospitality Democracy said. “We intended to reimagine the space, as we did with the former Water Buffalo space, when we transformed it into Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria. Unfortunately, both parties were unable to come to a lease agreement that would allow Hospitality Democracy the ability to invest in a new concept in this existing space.”

In addition to the closure, Hospitality Democracy announced a new brunch service at Onesto, located just next door at 221 N. Broadway, and plans to expand its catering and event options.

Launched in 2000, Hospitality Democracy also operates AJ Bombers, Holey Moley Doughnuts, Smoke Shack, and Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria, all located in Milwaukee. Co-founders Angie and Joe Sorge earlier this year turned over company operations to Milwaukee-based Marcus Investments as the couple launched a new consulting firm, SideWork Hospitality Consulting.

