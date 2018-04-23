Stella Van Buren names new executive chef

Zach Espinosa leaves The Bartolotta Restaurants after 15 years

April 23, 2018, 1:18 PM

Stella Van Buren

Chef Zach Espinosa has been named the executive chef at upscale Italian-American restaurant Stella Van Buren, located at the Westin hotel in downtown Milwaukee.

He assumes the new role after almost 15 years with Milwaukee-based Bartolotta Restaurants. He previously served as executive chef at Mr. B’s Steakhouse in Brookfield, joining the restaurant in February 2017.

In 2016, he helped Bartolotta open the trio of restaurants– ABV Social, Cafe Grace and Taqueria El Jefe– formerly managed by the group at the Mayfair Collection in Wauwatosa. He also served as the executive chef of Harbor House and the Grain Exchange, and executive sous chef at Lake Park Bistro.

In his new role, Espinosa will oversee the Stella Van Buren’s breakfast, lunch, brunch and dinner services, as well as an ongoing development of its menu.

Stella Van Buren, located on the third floor of the Westin Hotel at 550 N. Van Buren Street, is operated by the hotel’s operator Merrillville, Indiana-based White Lodging. The hotel and the restaurant opened less than a year ago in June, 2017. Chef Justin Winkler served as Stella’s previous executive chef.

Delivering brand experience in the workplace
Delivering brand experience in the workplace

An important marketing tool to tell the story, drive the mission and enhance strategy

by Stephanie Anderson

The link between broker compensation and objectivity
The link between broker compensation and objectivity

Talk to your benefits broker about how they are compensated for your business

by Jim Mueller

The workplace: A tool to compete for talent
The workplace: A tool to compete for talent

The workforce is changing and the workplace needs to keep pace

by Stephanie Anderson

Mindfulness over matter
Mindfulness over matter

Combatting stress through self-awareness

by Paul Nobile

Is it time for price transparency in healthcare?
Is it time for price transparency in healthcare?

Consumers deserve to know their options, but providers and insurers don’t reveal their prices

by Jim Mueller

