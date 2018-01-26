SportClub bar to open in former Blackthorn Pub space downtown

The former Blackthorn Pub space in downtown Milwaukee will soon house a sports bar and restaurant when Nomad World Pub owner Mike Eitel opens it just in time for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

The space, located at 750 N. Jefferson St., has sat vacant since Blackthorn closed in 2013. Eitel signed a lease for the space in October, but he did not release his plans for the space until recently.

SportClub will be “unlike any other sports bar in the area,” Eitel said in an emailed statement. Champagne– and lots of it– will be served and SportClub’s menu will feature “globally-inspired concession-styled street food.” With its “‘1950 varsity’ feel,” the tavern will feature a seating area, mimicing a stadium environment and a small private bar space.

Eitel has operated the Nomad World Pub on Brady Street for more than 20 years and in March, opened another Nomad location in Madison. Earlier this year, he announced he will open Nomad Nacional, a popup bar and restaurant at the former La Fuente building in Walker’s Point to host 2018 World Cup festivities.