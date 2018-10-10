Screaming Tuna to open location at Mequon Public Market

Market fully leased, slated for early 2019 opening

by

October 10, 2018, 1:25 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/food-beverage/screaming-tuna-to-open-location-at-mequon-public-market/

Screaming Tuna owners Jeff Bronstad and Cristian Vega.

Walker’s Point sushi restaurant Screaming Tuna Sushi & Asian Bistro plans to open a second location at the Mequon Public Market at Spur 16, project developer Shaffer Development LLC announced Wednesday.

The restaurant joins Anodyne Coffee, Beans and Barley, Purple Door Ice Cream, Café Corazon, Bavette La Boucherie and Happy Dough Lucky as tenants of the market, which is set to open in early 2019 at 6300 W. Mequon Road.

Screaming Tuna first opened in 2011 at 106 W. Seeboth St. along the Milwaukee River in the city’s Walker’s Point neighborhood. A second location has been a long time coming, said owners Cristian Vega and Jeff Bronstad. The two, formerly managers of the restaurant, took over the business last year

We looked at a move to Mequon in the past, but never saw a space that fit the style of Screaming Tuna, until Spur 16,” Vega said. “We couldn’t be more excited about the plans for the Mequon Public Market, and with our emphasis on community, we’re thrilled at the prospect to work in an environment with so many names we love. It doesn’t hurt that the group behind the development is pretty rad too.”

The Spur 16 multi-use development will include the Mequon Public Market and the adjacent St. Paul Fish Company concept, which will include a fish market, oyster bar, and sit-down restaurant with seating for 120 people.

The 10,000-square-foot Mequon Public Market will have approximately 10 retail vendors and is 100 percent leased, Cindy Shaffer, owner of Shaffer Development LLC.

We have curated an outstanding group of locally owned restaurants that have come together to be a part of the Mequon Public Market at Spur 16,” said Jenni Vetter, director of operations at Shaffer Development. “We have even more vendors committed that will be announced in the coming months. “

Spur 16 has also pre-leased several of its residential units. Shaffer is currently giving hard hat tours of its ten townhomes, which will be completed in January 2019. The commercial buildings at Spur 16 will open by the end of 2018, and 146 apartments in three buildings will be completed in the spring and summer of 2019.

Screaming Tuna owners Jeff Bronstad and Cristian Vega.

Walker’s Point sushi restaurant Screaming Tuna Sushi & Asian Bistro plans to open a second location at the Mequon Public Market at Spur 16, project developer Shaffer Development LLC announced Wednesday.

The restaurant joins Anodyne Coffee, Beans and Barley, Purple Door Ice Cream, Café Corazon, Bavette La Boucherie and Happy Dough Lucky as tenants of the market, which is set to open in early 2019 at 6300 W. Mequon Road.

Screaming Tuna first opened in 2011 at 106 W. Seeboth St. along the Milwaukee River in the city’s Walker’s Point neighborhood. A second location has been a long time coming, said owners Cristian Vega and Jeff Bronstad. The two, formerly managers of the restaurant, took over the business last year

We looked at a move to Mequon in the past, but never saw a space that fit the style of Screaming Tuna, until Spur 16,” Vega said. “We couldn’t be more excited about the plans for the Mequon Public Market, and with our emphasis on community, we’re thrilled at the prospect to work in an environment with so many names we love. It doesn’t hurt that the group behind the development is pretty rad too.”

The Spur 16 multi-use development will include the Mequon Public Market and the adjacent St. Paul Fish Company concept, which will include a fish market, oyster bar, and sit-down restaurant with seating for 120 people.

The 10,000-square-foot Mequon Public Market will have approximately 10 retail vendors and is 100 percent leased, Cindy Shaffer, owner of Shaffer Development LLC.

We have curated an outstanding group of locally owned restaurants that have come together to be a part of the Mequon Public Market at Spur 16,” said Jenni Vetter, director of operations at Shaffer Development. “We have even more vendors committed that will be announced in the coming months. “

Spur 16 has also pre-leased several of its residential units. Shaffer is currently giving hard hat tours of its ten townhomes, which will be completed in January 2019. The commercial buildings at Spur 16 will open by the end of 2018, and 146 apartments in three buildings will be completed in the spring and summer of 2019.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should Bayside officials approve plans for a 30-story apartment tower in the village?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Seeing green

Some find business opportunities as cannabis markets grow

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Protecting manufacturers from cyber risks with a preventative plan
Protecting manufacturers from cyber risks with a preventative plan

Technology-driven systems make it possible for hackers to shut down entire production lines with one click

by Jason Navarro

Why some manufacturers are missing out
Why some manufacturers are missing out

Involving yourself in equipment financing can boost sales and help customers finance smarter

by Patrick Kuhn

Not just the pros
Not just the pros

Know how to identify – and prevent – concussions

by Paul Nobile

Workplace stress? Try building resilience
Workplace stress? Try building resilience

Resilience increases a person’s ability to live a positive life

by Pauline Krutilla, CEAP

I pledge to just say no when asked to solve a problem!
I pledge to just say no when asked to solve a problem!

Leaders must nurture their staff’s ability to solve problems and think critically

by Kelly Rudy

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

10/11/20183:30 pm-5:00 pm

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

10/11/20183:30 pm-5:00 pm

Lean Systematic & Gemba Problem Solving Workshop
The Paranet Group Headquarters

10/16/20188:00 am-4:15 pm

Gemba "Real Time" Problem Solving Workshop
Server Products

10/17/2018-10/18/20188:00 am-4:00 pm

How to Hire and Retain "A" Players in a Tight Labor Economy
Reefpoint Brew House

10/17/201812:00 pm-2:00 pm

Cybersecurity for Small Businesses
Better Business Bureau Serving Wisconsin

10/18/20187:30 am-9:00 am