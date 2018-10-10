Screaming Tuna to open location at Mequon Public Market

Walker’s Point sushi restaurant Screaming Tuna Sushi & Asian Bistro plans to open a second location at the Mequon Public Market at Spur 16, project developer Shaffer Development LLC announced Wednesday.

The restaurant joins Anodyne Coffee, Beans and Barley, Purple Door Ice Cream, Café Corazon, Bavette La Boucherie and Happy Dough Lucky as tenants of the market, which is set to open in early 2019 at 6300 W. Mequon Road.

Screaming Tuna first opened in 2011 at 106 W. Seeboth St. along the Milwaukee River in the city’s Walker’s Point neighborhood. A second location has been a long time coming, said owners Cristian Vega and Jeff Bronstad. The two, formerly managers of the restaurant, took over the business last year.

“We looked at a move to Mequon in the past, but never saw a space that fit the style of Screaming Tuna, until Spur 16,” Vega said. “We couldn’t be more excited about the plans for the Mequon Public Market, and with our emphasis on community, we’re thrilled at the prospect to work in an environment with so many names we love. It doesn’t hurt that the group behind the development is pretty rad too.”

The Spur 16 multi-use development will include the Mequon Public Market and the adjacent St. Paul Fish Company concept, which will include a fish market, oyster bar, and sit-down restaurant with seating for 120 people.

The 10,000-square-foot Mequon Public Market will have approximately 10 retail vendors and is 100 percent leased, Cindy Shaffer, owner of Shaffer Development LLC.

“We have curated an outstanding group of locally owned restaurants that have come together to be a part of the Mequon Public Market at Spur 16,” said Jenni Vetter, director of operations at Shaffer Development. “We have even more vendors committed that will be announced in the coming months. “

Spur 16 has also pre-leased several of its residential units. Shaffer is currently giving hard hat tours of its ten townhomes, which will be completed in January 2019. The commercial buildings at Spur 16 will open by the end of 2018, and 146 apartments in three buildings will be completed in the spring and summer of 2019.