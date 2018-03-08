Ruby Tuesday closes its Milwaukee restaurant

Maryville, Tennessee-based fast-casual chain Ruby Tuesday closed its Milwaukee restaurant located near the intersection of Good Hope Road and North 107th Street on the city’s far northwest side.

After more than 10 years of operation, the restaurant, located 10843 W. Park Place, is no longer listed on Ruby Tuesday’s website and its telephone number has been disconnected. The company’s Greendale restaurant, located at 5320 S. 76th St. at Southridge Mall, remains open and is the only Ruby Tuesday in Wisconsin.

According to its website, Ruby Tuesday Inc. operates 593 franchise and company-owned locations throughout the country and around the world.