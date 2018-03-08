Ruby Tuesday closes its Milwaukee restaurant

Southridge Mall location remains open

by

March 08, 2018, 2:06 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/food-beverage/ruby-tuesday-closes-its-milwaukee-restaurant/

Maryville, Tennessee-based fast-casual chain Ruby Tuesday closed its Milwaukee restaurant located near the intersection of Good Hope Road and North 107th Street on the city’s far northwest side.

After more than 10 years of operation, the restaurant, located 10843 W. Park Place, is no longer listed on Ruby Tuesday’s website and its telephone number has been disconnected. The company’s Greendale restaurant, located at 5320 S. 76th St. at Southridge Mall, remains open and is the only Ruby Tuesday in Wisconsin.

According to its website, Ruby Tuesday Inc. operates 593 franchise and company-owned locations throughout the country and around the world.

Maryville, Tennessee-based fast-casual chain Ruby Tuesday closed its Milwaukee restaurant located near the intersection of Good Hope Road and North 107th Street on the city’s far northwest side.

After more than 10 years of operation, the restaurant, located 10843 W. Park Place, is no longer listed on Ruby Tuesday’s website and its telephone number has been disconnected. The company’s Greendale restaurant, located at 5320 S. 76th St. at Southridge Mall, remains open and is the only Ruby Tuesday in Wisconsin.

According to its website, Ruby Tuesday Inc. operates 593 franchise and company-owned locations throughout the country and around the world.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Some businesses recently ended their relationships with the National Rifle Association. Are they making the right decision?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

MSOE’s AI initiative could propel Milwaukee’s tech ecosystem

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Industrial Nameplate gets certified in quality management
Industrial Nameplate gets certified in quality management

Investing the time, effort and money to satisfy customer requirements

by Rich Rovito

Sleep your way to better health
Sleep your way to better health

If you feel drowsy during the day, you haven’t had enough sleep

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Export Compliance Training Seminar
Marcus Majestic Cinema

03/07/2018-03/08/20188:00 am-5:00 pm

Economic & Market Outlook 2018
Embassy Suites Hotel

03/08/20186:00 pm-8:00 pm

Power monitoring and submetering 101
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield

03/13/20188:30 am-4:00 pm

Voices of Leadership Presents: Julia Landauer
Mount Mary University

03/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am

FREE Sales Analysis & Forecasting Seminar
Home2Suites

03/14/20188:00 am-5:00 pm