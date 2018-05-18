Ristorante Bartolotta to shut down temporarily for renovations

Will close from May 21 until mid-June

May 18, 2018, 4:47 PM

Ristorante Bartolotta

The Bartolotta Restaurants’ original concept Ristorante Bartolotta in Wauwatosa will close its doors for renovations from Monday, May 21 until mid-June.

Improvements to the restaurant, located at 7616 W. State St., will include a new kitchen, expanded menu, and a revitalized dining room. The menu will feature new traditional Italian dishes, but will continue to offer customer favorites.  

The restaurant first opened in 1993, and celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.

“As we celebrate this milestone, it seems like the perfect time to shine a light on our first restaurant, where it all began,” said Joe Bartolotta, president and co-owner of The Bartolotta Restaurants. “We intend to ensure that Ristorante Bartolotta remains at the forefront of fine dining in this community for the next 25 years.” 

The company also owns Milwaukee-area restaurants Baccus, Downtown Kitchen, Harbor House, Joey Gerard’s, Lake Park Bistro, Mr. B’s Steakhouse, Northpoint Custard, Pizzeria Piccola, and The Rumpus Room.

