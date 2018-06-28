Ristorante Bartolotta re-opens with new look, plans to update menu

Temporarily closed since mid-May

June 28, 2018, 11:53 AM

Ristorante Bartolotta

The Bartolotta Restaurants on Wednesday re-opened flagship restaurant Ristorante Bartolotta in Wauwatosa after a temporary shutdown for space renovations. 

The Italian-style restaurant, located at 7616 W. State St., now boasts a refurbished dining area and brand new kitchen. It had been closed since May 21 with a promised mid-June re-opening. 

Ristorante Bartolotta, which opened in 1993 as the group’s first restaurant, continues to offer its original menu, but executive chef Juan Urbieta plans to introduce new menu items by late summer or early fall, The Bartolotta Restaurants said.

The restaurant plans to upgrade its menu and hold a variety of events this year as it celebrates its 25th anniversary.

