Rice n Roll Bistro owners plan Wauwatosa location

The owners of Rice n Roll Bistro, a sushi restaurant located in Milwaukee’s East Side neighborhood, want to open a second location, in the Wauwatosa village area.

The restaurant would occupy a 2,607-square-foot space at 7484 W. State Street, according to information submitted to the City of Wauwatosa. It would be positioned in the southwest corner of the State Street Station mixed-use development.

The proposal was submitted by Anthony DeRosa, executive vice president at HSI Properties LLC, the Brookfield-based real estate development firm heading the State Street Station project.

Sibling duo Tammy and JJ Lert, with their cousin Tony Kora opened Rice n Roll in 2015 at 1952 N. Farwell Ave. The restaurant serves Thai dishes and sushi rolls made with seasonal ingredients, according to its website. Neither the Lerts nor Kora were immediately available for comment.

Rice n Roll’s new location would maintain its original concept, offering its current menu, which includes a selection of beer and wine. Open daily for lunch and dinner, Rice n Roll will offer outdoor seating and both take-out and delivery services.

Wauwatosa’s community affairs committee will review the proposal at its upcoming June 12 meeting.

If approved, the restaurant would join Orange Theory Fitness as recently announced new tenants for State Street Station. State Street Station will be the sixth area location for Boca Raton, Florida-based Orange Theory Fitness. Orange Theory also operates locations in Shorewood, Mequon, Brookfield, and Delafield. It will soon open a location at 366 N. Milwaukee St. in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward.

The fitness concept is based on achieving a target heart rate zone that yields physical results when maintained throughout a 60-minute interval-based session. Classes incorporate treadmills, rowing machines, and various strength building equipment.