Rice n Roll Bistro owners plan Wauwatosa location

Orange Theory Fitness also coming to State Street Station

by

June 05, 2018, 12:35 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/food-beverage/rice-n-roll-bistro-owners-plan-wauwatosa-location/

Rice n Roll

The owners of Rice n Roll Bistro, a sushi restaurant located in Milwaukee’s East Side neighborhood, want to open a second location, in the Wauwatosa village area.

The restaurant would occupy a 2,607-square-foot space at 7484 W. State Street, according to information submitted to the City of Wauwatosa. It would be positioned in the southwest corner of the State Street Station mixed-use development.

The proposal was submitted by Anthony DeRosa, executive vice president at HSI Properties LLC, the Brookfield-based real estate development firm heading the State Street Station project.

Sibling duo Tammy and JJ Lert, with their cousin Tony Kora opened Rice n Roll in 2015 at 1952 N. Farwell Ave. The restaurant serves Thai dishes and sushi rolls made with seasonal ingredients, according to its website. Neither the Lerts nor Kora were immediately available for comment.

Rice n Roll’s new location would maintain its original concept, offering its current menu, which includes a selection of beer and wine. Open daily for lunch and dinner, Rice n Roll will offer outdoor seating and both take-out and delivery services.

Wauwatosa’s community affairs committee will review the proposal at its upcoming June 12 meeting.

If approved, the restaurant would join Orange Theory Fitness as recently announced new tenants for State Street Station. State Street Station will be the sixth area location for Boca Raton, Florida-based Orange Theory Fitness. Orange Theory also operates locations in Shorewood, Mequon, Brookfield, and Delafield. It will soon open a location at 366 N. Milwaukee St. in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward.

The fitness concept is based on achieving a target heart rate zone that yields physical results when maintained throughout a 60-minute interval-based session. Classes incorporate treadmills, rowing machines, and various strength building equipment.

Rice n Roll

The owners of Rice n Roll Bistro, a sushi restaurant located in Milwaukee’s East Side neighborhood, want to open a second location, in the Wauwatosa village area.

The restaurant would occupy a 2,607-square-foot space at 7484 W. State Street, according to information submitted to the City of Wauwatosa. It would be positioned in the southwest corner of the State Street Station mixed-use development.

The proposal was submitted by Anthony DeRosa, executive vice president at HSI Properties LLC, the Brookfield-based real estate development firm heading the State Street Station project.

Sibling duo Tammy and JJ Lert, with their cousin Tony Kora opened Rice n Roll in 2015 at 1952 N. Farwell Ave. The restaurant serves Thai dishes and sushi rolls made with seasonal ingredients, according to its website. Neither the Lerts nor Kora were immediately available for comment.

Rice n Roll’s new location would maintain its original concept, offering its current menu, which includes a selection of beer and wine. Open daily for lunch and dinner, Rice n Roll will offer outdoor seating and both take-out and delivery services.

Wauwatosa’s community affairs committee will review the proposal at its upcoming June 12 meeting.

If approved, the restaurant would join Orange Theory Fitness as recently announced new tenants for State Street Station. State Street Station will be the sixth area location for Boca Raton, Florida-based Orange Theory Fitness. Orange Theory also operates locations in Shorewood, Mequon, Brookfield, and Delafield. It will soon open a location at 366 N. Milwaukee St. in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward.

The fitness concept is based on achieving a target heart rate zone that yields physical results when maintained throughout a 60-minute interval-based session. Classes incorporate treadmills, rowing machines, and various strength building equipment.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What are you most looking forward to attending at the new arena in downtown Milwaukee?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Titan Spine ‘turns it to eleven’

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

A comprehensive plan makes workplace change easier
A comprehensive plan makes workplace change easier

Ease relocation stress by engaging staff in the planning process

by Stephanie Anderson

Five channels to enterprise account wins: The seeds of growth
Five channels to enterprise account wins: The seeds of growth

Once you’ve proven your organization’s capabilities, it’s time to grow

by Brian Sullivan

Heating up Milwaukee’s FaBulous food & beverage industry
Heating up Milwaukee’s FaBulous food & beverage industry

Our state’s infrastructure and organizations like FaB Wisconsin support and promote startups by encouraging partnerships

by Craig Cerbins

Making big data small
Making big data small

Tools making health care more transparent can profoundly influence health trends in society

by Paul Nobile

Managing insurance risks across all levels of your business
Managing insurance risks across all levels of your business

How to get the best possible outcomes for your operations, employees and contracts

by Brian Bean, J.D.

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Family Internet Security Workshop
Crown Plaza Hotel – Airport

06/13/20187:00 pm-9:00 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

Tax Updates 2018
The Paranet Group Headquarters

06/14/20189:00 am-11:00 am

IBAW hosts Milwaukee County Sheriff Richard Schmidt
Wisconsin Club

06/15/20187:00 am-9:00 am

Small Business Owners & Entrepreneurs Summit
Ottawa University

06/21/20188:00 am-5:00 pm