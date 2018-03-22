Restaurant planned for new hotel in The Brewery complex

A bar restaurant will open at the Hyatt Place hotel at The Brewery, a six-story hotel being built at the former Pabst brewery complex in downtown Milwaukee.

Coffee to Cocktails Bar will operate on the ground floor of the hotel, which is located at 800 W. Juneau Ave. and will open on the hotel’s June 26 official opening.

Hyatt Place general manager Tony Beer said the restaurant will serve breakfast and Starbucks Coffee in the morning, and later will turn into a full service bar, serving drinks and American-style food. It will also offer a late night menu with bar fare, including pizza.

He said the bar area will seat 35 people, with additional seating in the restaurant area and lobby. Coffee to Cocktails will also offer outdoor seating for 15 to 20 people, weather permitting, on its covered patio facing the new Bucks Arena, Beer said.

Deerfield, Ill.-based Janko Group LLC is developing and managing the hotel, which was announced in 2016. It will have 150 rooms and 1,721 square feet of event space, and will also feature a fitness room and business center. Hyatt Place will be The Brewery’s second hotel, joining the Brewhouse Inn & Suites, which Milwaukee-based developer Gorman & Co. opened in 2013.

The hotel joins several businesses recently announced for the complex. Milwaukee law firm Rose & deJong S.C. plans to move this summer to The Brewery’s Factory Office Suites. Filmmaker and Milwaukee native John Ridley plans to open No Studios, a creative arts hub, in September. Milwaukee Brewing Company also plans to expand its operations to the campus’ Shipping Center building, which will feature a brewpub owned by the Pizza Man restaurants’ operators.