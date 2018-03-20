Rare Steakhouse announces new executive chef

Plans to introduce new lunch menu featuring lighter fare

by

March 20, 2018, 11:46 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/food-beverage/rare-steakhouse-announces-new-executive-chef/

Aaron Schmude

Aaron Schmude has been named executive chef of Rare Steakhouse in downtown Milwaukee. 

The restaurant, located on the ground floor of Irgens’ 17-story office tower at 833 E. Michigan St., hired Schmude earlier this year as its acting chef, but officially announced his new position on March 20. 

Schmude most recently served as head chef at The Partisan in Washington D.C. According to a news release, his previous experience also includes chef positions at Botero Steak in Las Vegas, Clyde’s in Washington, D.C., and Plato’s Restaurant in Aspen, Colo. He also served as a private chef for an NBA athlete. 

“If I had to describe my style, it’s taking familiar, approachable dishes and then putting a little modern twist with different flavor profiles and complimentary ingredients,” Schmude said in the release. “I’m not one for reinventing the wheel, I’m more concerned with making really outstanding food for our guests.”

Rare also announced it will soon roll out a new lunch menu that features its traditional cuisine, but with lighter options.

“All great restaurants make adjustments to meet the demands of its clientele,” Rare CEO Michael Sternberg said. “After two years in Milwaukee, we’re constantly working to create a better experience to meet the expectations of our Milwaukee customers.” 

Madison-based Noble Chef Hospitality opened the restaurant in June of 2016, but it is now owned and operated by Rare Management. Rare Steakhouse is best known for its in-house aged steaks and its selection of over 1,000 types of wine. Rare Management also operates locations in Madison and Washington D.C.

