Purple Door to open second location, in Mequon

Purple Door Ice Cream will open its second location, in the Mequon Public Market at Spur 16.

“Purple Door is thrilled to be a part of the Mequon Public Market at Spur 16,” said Lauren and Steve Schultz, who started Purple Door in 2011 as a wholesale company selling to restaurants and grocery stores. “We love the restoration of the old public works building and being involved with a new piece of Mequon history.”

Mequon-based Shaffer Development is developing Spur 16 at 6300 West Mequon Road. The Mequon Public Market will feature approximately 10 vendors including Anodyne Coffee. St. Paul Seafood Company will also be part of the development.

Cindy Shaffer, owner of Shaffer Development said residents have specifically asked for Purple Door Ice Cream.

In April 2014, Purple Door Ice Cream moved out of shared space in the Clock Shadow Building in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood and into its own facility nearby at 205 S. 2nd St.

Purple Door offers uniquely flavored ice creams, like bacon, whiskey and salted caramel.