Punch Bowl Social planning Milwaukee location

National “eatertainment” chain Punch Bowl Social is planning to open a location in Milwaukee in 2019, according to the company’s website.

While the exact location for Milwaukee is not indicated, several real estate sources say the Milwaukee Bucks have been in negotiations with Punch Bowl Social to lease a large block of space at the south end of the Entertainment Block the Bucks are developing across North Fourth Street from their new arena, which is scheduled to open later this year.

Punch Bowl Social would be the first tenant in the highly-anticipated entertainment block. The venue, which coincidentally has a buck as its logo, is the exact type of tenant Bucks ownership has been looking for. Punch Bowl Social features food, a large bar with craft drinks and games including bowling, shuffleboard, pinball and Skee-Ball.

The company was launched in 2012 by Denver-based entrepreneur Robert Thompson. There are currently 13 locations with 10 more locations planned, including the Milwaukee location.

Barry Baum, senior vice president of communications for the Milwaukee Bucks, declined to comment for this report. Blair Williams, president of WiRED Properties who has been working with the Bucks on its real estate development, could not be reached for comment.

When reached early Thursday, Punch Bowl Social spokeswoman Susan Doherty said, “At the present time, we don’t have any confirmation about a Milwaukee location though it is something the company founder has been talking about for quite some time.”

Later Thursday, Milwaukee was added to the Punch Bowl Social website as a “coming soon” location. Doherty could not be reached later in the day to comment on that.

The Bucks have been actively pursuing tenants for the Entertainment Block, which they had initially hoped to open this fall when the new $524 million arena opens. The timing of the Entertainment Block has been pushed back, but it is now well under construction.

The Entertainment Block, which will span east side of North Fourth Street between West Highland Avenue and West Juneau Avenue, will feature a mix of dining, entertainment and retail and is one of the central elements of the Bucks’ design plans for the arena district and connects the arena with Old World Third Street.

The Entertainment Block was designed by Gensler and Milwaukee-based Rinka Chung Architecture. At the center of the project is a large public plaza, which will be used for a variety of events that could include farmer’s markets, outdoor concerts, festivals or a seasonal skating rink. A brewery is also planned on the north end of the Entertainment Block.