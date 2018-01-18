Pizza Man owners propose restaurant at new MKE Brewing Co. development

The owners of the Pizza Man restaurants in the Milwaukee area are planning a restaurant at Milwaukee Brewing Company’s new facility that will be in the former Pabst brewery complex in downtown Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee Brewing Co. announced in March that it plans to expand its operations, moving into The Brewery campus’s two-story, 175,968-square-foot Shipping Center building, or Building 42, located southwest of West Juneau Avenue and North 8th Street.

Bull & A Boy LLC, whose managing member is Scott Lurie, is applying for a $500,000 loan from the Milwaukee Economic Development Corp. for the $3 million restaurant project.

The loan would assist with the purchase of equipment, furniture and fixtures and provide working capital for the restaurant, according to the MEDC loan request. Lurie could not be immediately reached for comment.

MEDC’s loan and finance committee will vote on the request Jan. 18.