Pat’s Rib Place in Waukesha doubles restaurant space, triples seating

Expansion opens July 10

by

July 05, 2018, 11:54 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/food-beverage/pats-rib-place-in-waukesha-doubles-restaurant-space-triples-seating/

Waukesha barbecue restaurant Pat’s Rib’s Place recently completed construction on an expansion that tripled its seating capacity.

The new space, which occupies the former GameTown site, adds 1,600 square feet of space and 55 additional seats to the restaurant, which is located at 151 E. Sunset Drive. Pat’s Ribs Place will open the expansion to patrons on July 10, according to a news release.

“We have a loyal customer base, but we’ve also become a destination restaurant,” said co-owner Alisha Hayes. “Our customers are eager to get into the new space.”

The new space sits on the west side of the original restaurant, and was purchased when the former game store relocated. With an increase in seating capacity from 23 to 78 seats and in physical space from 1,200 to 2,800 square feet, Pat’s plans to host live blues performances at the restaurant.

Hayes and her husband Tydus opened Pat’s Rib Place in 2009, naming it after Alisha’s mother, Patricia Lee Lloyd. The restaurant specializes in southern-inspired dishes such as ribs, beef brisket, pulled pork, catfish and fried fruit pies. Pat’s is open for lunch and dinner Tuesday through Saturday.

Waukesha barbecue restaurant Pat’s Rib’s Place recently completed construction on an expansion that tripled its seating capacity.

The new space, which occupies the former GameTown site, adds 1,600 square feet of space and 55 additional seats to the restaurant, which is located at 151 E. Sunset Drive. Pat’s Ribs Place will open the expansion to patrons on July 10, according to a news release.

“We have a loyal customer base, but we’ve also become a destination restaurant,” said co-owner Alisha Hayes. “Our customers are eager to get into the new space.”

The new space sits on the west side of the original restaurant, and was purchased when the former game store relocated. With an increase in seating capacity from 23 to 78 seats and in physical space from 1,200 to 2,800 square feet, Pat’s plans to host live blues performances at the restaurant.

Hayes and her husband Tydus opened Pat’s Rib Place in 2009, naming it after Alisha’s mother, Patricia Lee Lloyd. The restaurant specializes in southern-inspired dishes such as ribs, beef brisket, pulled pork, catfish and fried fruit pies. Pat’s is open for lunch and dinner Tuesday through Saturday.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

How are President Trump's tariffs affecting your company?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Mowing a new path

Briggs & Stratton innovates to adapt to market shifts

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Employers need transparency from pharmacy partners
Employers need transparency from pharmacy partners

Pharmacy benefit managers have failed to control prescription costs for too long

by Jim Mueller

Let’s give those independent “giggers” a hug and a home
Let’s give those independent “giggers” a hug and a home

Manufacturers could fulfill socialization needs for hired independent contractors

by Kelly Rudy

Three keys to successful wellness programs
Three keys to successful wellness programs

Increase employee health through engagement and participation

by Korina Konkol

Health care industry is transforming through data analytics
Health care industry is transforming through data analytics

Data collection, analysis and application are changing the overall health care landscape

by Aundrea Price

How you pay bills and receive payments is changing fast for businesses
How you pay bills and receive payments is changing fast for businesses

Essential questions for smooth operations and to optimize working capital

by Steven Clark

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/15/20187:30 am-9:30 am

WCREW 20th Anniversay Celebration
Miller Brew House on the Milwaukee World Festival Grounds

07/19/20184:30 pm-7:30 pm

IBAW presents Rob Lewis of Lewis Station Winery
Wisconsin Club

07/20/20187:00 am-9:00 am

Managing Change in a Growth Market
The Paranet Group Headquarters

07/25/20188:00 am-12:00 pm

American Cancer Society Heartland Classic Invitational
Whistling Straits

07/30/20188:00 am-6:00 pm

WBDC Connect & Celebrate: Milwaukee
Italian Community Center

07/31/20181:30 pm-6:30 pm