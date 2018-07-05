Pat’s Rib Place in Waukesha doubles restaurant space, triples seating

Waukesha barbecue restaurant Pat’s Rib’s Place recently completed construction on an expansion that tripled its seating capacity.

The new space, which occupies the former GameTown site, adds 1,600 square feet of space and 55 additional seats to the restaurant, which is located at 151 E. Sunset Drive. Pat’s Ribs Place will open the expansion to patrons on July 10, according to a news release.

“We have a loyal customer base, but we’ve also become a destination restaurant,” said co-owner Alisha Hayes. “Our customers are eager to get into the new space.”

The new space sits on the west side of the original restaurant, and was purchased when the former game store relocated. With an increase in seating capacity from 23 to 78 seats and in physical space from 1,200 to 2,800 square feet, Pat’s plans to host live blues performances at the restaurant.

Hayes and her husband Tydus opened Pat’s Rib Place in 2009, naming it after Alisha’s mother, Patricia Lee Lloyd. The restaurant specializes in southern-inspired dishes such as ribs, beef brisket, pulled pork, catfish and fried fruit pies. Pat’s is open for lunch and dinner Tuesday through Saturday.