Padway’s on Big Cedar Lake reopens today under new ownership

Padway’s Bar & Supper Club on Big Cedar Lake in Washington County will reopen today as Mueller’s Linden Inn after the restaurant temporarily closed and was purchased by new owners.

Hartford-based D.J. Mueller Inc. purchased the property, located at 4919 State Road 144, for $617,500 from Padway’s Property on Big Cedar Lake LLC, which is registered under Joseph Padway Weinshel, according to state records. The buyer company is registered under Dan Mueller, who was not immediately available for comment.

According to its website, the restaurant closed for spring cleaning from April 29 to May 3, and reopens May 4. Mueller’s is currently taking reservations for Mother’s Day brunch on May 13, according to a phone recording.

The building features a private event space that seats 220 people. Padway’s served a selection of bar bite-style appetizers, and entrees including pan fried walleye, baby back ribs, and chicken marsala. It offered daily happy hour specials and live music performances on weekends.