Padway’s on Big Cedar Lake reopens today under new ownership

Supper club renamed as Mueller's Linden Inn

by

May 04, 2018, 12:20 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/food-beverage/padways-on-big-cedar-lake-reopens-today-under-new-ownership/

Mueller’s Linden Inn, formerly Padway’s on Big Cedar Lake, photo by Google

Padway’s Bar & Supper Club on Big Cedar Lake in Washington County will reopen today as Mueller’s Linden Inn after the restaurant temporarily closed and was purchased by new owners.

Hartford-based D.J. Mueller Inc. purchased the property, located at 4919 State Road 144, for $617,500 from Padway’s Property on Big Cedar Lake LLC, which is registered under Joseph Padway Weinshel, according to state records. The buyer company is registered under Dan Mueller, who was not immediately available for comment.

According to its website, the restaurant closed for spring cleaning from April 29 to May 3, and reopens May 4. Mueller’s is currently taking reservations for Mother’s Day brunch on May 13, according to a phone recording.

The building features a private event space that seats 220 people. Padway’s served a selection of bar bite-style appetizers, and entrees including pan fried walleye, baby back ribs, and chicken marsala. It offered daily happy hour specials and live music performances on weekends.

Mueller’s Linden Inn, formerly Padway’s on Big Cedar Lake, photo by Google

Padway’s Bar & Supper Club on Big Cedar Lake in Washington County will reopen today as Mueller’s Linden Inn after the restaurant temporarily closed and was purchased by new owners.

Hartford-based D.J. Mueller Inc. purchased the property, located at 4919 State Road 144, for $617,500 from Padway’s Property on Big Cedar Lake LLC, which is registered under Joseph Padway Weinshel, according to state records. The buyer company is registered under Dan Mueller, who was not immediately available for comment.

According to its website, the restaurant closed for spring cleaning from April 29 to May 3, and reopens May 4. Mueller’s is currently taking reservations for Mother’s Day brunch on May 13, according to a phone recording.

The building features a private event space that seats 220 people. Padway’s served a selection of bar bite-style appetizers, and entrees including pan fried walleye, baby back ribs, and chicken marsala. It offered daily happy hour specials and live music performances on weekends.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should the state provide incentives to attract Foxconn suppliers to Wisconsin?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

‘Survivorship is the goal’

Emerging cancer therapy shows promise at Froedtert & MCW

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

From startup to successful
From startup to successful

What two Milwaukee business leaders have learned

by Tracy Meeks

Delivering brand experience in the workplace
Delivering brand experience in the workplace

An important marketing tool to tell the story, drive the mission and enhance strategy

by Stephanie Anderson

The link between broker compensation and objectivity
The link between broker compensation and objectivity

Talk to your benefits broker about how they are compensated for your business

by Jim Mueller

The workplace: A tool to compete for talent
The workplace: A tool to compete for talent

The workforce is changing and the workplace needs to keep pace

by Stephanie Anderson

Mindfulness over matter
Mindfulness over matter

Combatting stress through self-awareness

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/09/20187:30 am-5:00 pm

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

How Leaders Manage Crisis, Change, and Communications
Baird Corporate Headquarters

05/08/20188:30 am-1:30 pm

Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/09/20187:30 am-5:00 pm

RISE! 9th Annual Women’s Success Summit
Four Points by Sheraton

05/22/201810:15 am-3:00 pm

ABCD: After Breast Cancer Diagnosis DATE WITH A PLATE
Intercontinental Hotel

05/30/20185:30 pm-8:30 pm

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am