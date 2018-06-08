Pabst complex restaurant Glass + Griddle announces head chef

Chef Kyle Toner will head the kitchen at Glass + Griddle when the new brewpub opens by late August at Milwaukee Brewing Co.’s new facility at the Pabst Brewery complex in downtown Milwaukee.

Toner will oversee food operations at the new restaurant and neighboring event space, Venue Forty Two, owner Scott Lurie recently announced in a press release. Both concepts will open in the former Pabst brewery’s shipping center, Building 42, which is owned by Bull & A Boy LLC, an arm of Lurie’s investment firm F Street Group.

Bringing to his new role 15 years of industry experience, Toner most recently worked at Brewer’s Hill farm-to-table restaurant Wolf peach, which closed in March. He has also cooked for various restaurants in New York City, including Rose Water and Tocqueville.

Glass + Griddle, which was announced earlier this year, will serve all-day breakfast, craft burgers and griddle-prepared foods, while offering a wide variety of craft beer from Milwaukee Brewing Co. and breweries around the country. It will be operated by Pizza Man owners Sarah and Zach Baker, who operate Pizza Man restaurants in Milwaukee, Wauwatosa and Oak Creek.

On the other hand, Venue Forty Two will allow Toner to use his expertise and creativity when curating its food offerings, according to the release.

“I want our guests to be able to choose how they enjoy our food,” Toner said. “Whether it’s snacks or a light meal with a drink, or a dinner with a large group, we’ll accommodate it all. I am excited to open Milwaukee’s newest restaurant and event destination, and I’m hoping we pack the house every day.”

Both concepts are part of The Forty Two, Lurie’s larger mixed-use redevelopment project at the two-story, 175,968-square-foot Building 42. Milwaukee Brewing Co. in 2016 announced plans to expand operations there. It will also include The Factory Office Suites, self-storage units, and amenities for office users.

“We’ve found the perfect fit,” Lurie said. “It’s an exciting time for us and for the city, and we’re looking forward to having Kyle help us launch our newest venture.”