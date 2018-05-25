Old World Creamery expanding into butter production in Sheboygan

Old World Creamery plans to expand its Sheboygan operations to include butter production, moving beyond the processing work the firm has specialized in over the last two years.

The company was launched in 2016 as part of Sun Prairie-based Weyauwega Cheese and established operations in the former Dean Foods/Verifine facility at 1606 Erie Ave. The facility was previously closed in 2015.

Plans at the time called for the company to initially start by processing butter, converting large blocks into smaller packages, and eventually move into making butter.

“The market support for our products has been overwhelming,” said Steve Knaus, Old World Creamery president. “We have found a highly skilled dairy workforce here, and now, to ensure consistent high-quality butter products, we are pleased to soon begin manufacturing our butter right here in Sheboygan.”

The project includes investment in new equipment and could generate 29 full-time equivalent jobs over the next three years, according to Sheboygan Redevelopment Authority minutes. Senior lending for the project was provided by the State Bank of Mauston and the Redevelopment Authority approved a $500,000 loan to support it as well.

“Despite continued downtrend of fluid milk markets, this project places Sheboygan County into a growth portion of the dairy business,” said Jim Schuessler, Sheboygan County Economic Development Corp. business development manager. “Food manufacturing is less impacted by recession and this project will help expand Sheboygan County’s strength in the food sector.”