Nomad World Pub owner to run Turner Hall bar and restaurant

Mike Eitel signs lease, developing new concept

by

July 20, 2018, 10:32 PM

Mike Eitel, the owner of Nomad World Pub on Brady Street in Milwaukee and in Madison, has signed a lease for the bar and restaurant space at Turner Hall in downtown Milwaukee.

Turner Hall

The bar and restaurant at Turner Hall, located at 1038 N. 4th St., closed earlier this year. The Turner Hall ballroom is operated by The Pabst Theater Group.

“Mike and his team are excited to work alongside The Pabst Theater Group,” said spokeswoman Holly Haseley. “The (new) concept (for the Turner Hall bar and restaurant) is currently under development. The team has just finished hosting a massive five-week World Cup event and will release more information in August once details are finalized. Mike is excited to be part of the revitalization of Turner Hall and the new development taking place in the area surrounding the new Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center (the new arena for the Milwaukee Bucks, located near Turner Hall).”

Eitel also owns SportClub in downtown Milwaukee and Panga in Oconomowoc.

