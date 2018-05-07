Nomad Nacional to host Newaukee’s Night Market in June

A new World Cup-themed pop-up bar and restaurant Nomad Nacional in Walker’s Point will be home to another pop-up concept for a weekend this summer.

Newaukee will host a pop-up Night Market from June 28 to June 30 at the venue, located at 625 S. 5th St. The market, running from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. each night, will feature food tents and carts, art vendors and live entertainment. Newaukee is currently accepting applications for potential vendors.

Nomad Nacionale opened in the former La Fuente space on May 4. Late last year, owner Mike Eitel, who also owns Nomad World Pub on Brady Street and recently opened SportClub in East Town, signed a one-year lease for the space with plans to host events for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, taking place in Russia from June 14 to July 15.

For its May 4 grand opening, Nomad Nacional rolled out a new signature craft beer, Nomad Summer Ale, which Milwaukee-based Good City Brewing created especially for the Latin-inspired bar.

Newaukee’s Night Market will be held at the bar’s World Cup FanZone, which will occupy the parking lot behind the restaurant on 6th Street. During the month-long competition, the FanZone will feature large TV screens for viewing the international soccer telecasts, along with live entertainment, a marketplace, and food trucks.

“It’s an ideal part of the city to have a soccer bar and to celebrate the World Cup,” said Eitel. “We’re thrilled to be offering a place for soccer fans and the community to come together, celebrate and have a great time.”

Even after the World Cup ends, Nomad Nacional will remain open until November, serving global street food, and drinks, and offering outdoor patio seating. It will also host various events, including live music performances, wrestling matches, family days, youth soccer league, photo booths, and futsal tournaments.

Newaukee will host four additional Night Market events this summer– June 13, July 11, August 5, September 12– on the two West Wisconsin Avenue blocks between 2nd and 4th Streets.