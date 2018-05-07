Nomad Nacional to host Newaukee’s Night Market in June

Recently opened at former La Fuente space to hold 2018 World Cup festivities

by

May 07, 2018, 1:48 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/food-beverage/nomad-nacional-to-host-newaukees-night-market-in-june/

Nomad Nacional and Good City Brewing’s Nomad Summer Ale

A new World Cup-themed pop-up bar and restaurant Nomad Nacional in Walker’s Point will be home to another pop-up concept for a weekend this summer.

Newaukee will host a pop-up Night Market from June 28 to June 30 at the venue, located at 625 S. 5th St. The market, running from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. each night, will feature food tents and carts, art vendors and live entertainment. Newaukee is currently accepting applications for potential vendors.

Nomad Nacionale opened in the former La Fuente space on May 4. Late last year, owner Mike Eitel, who also owns Nomad World Pub on Brady Street and recently opened SportClub in East Town, signed a one-year lease for the space with plans to host events for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, taking place in Russia from June 14 to July 15.

For its May 4 grand opening, Nomad Nacional rolled out a new signature craft beer, Nomad Summer Ale, which Milwaukee-based Good City Brewing created especially for the Latin-inspired bar. 

Newaukee’s Night Market will be held at the bar’s World Cup FanZone, which will occupy the parking lot behind the restaurant on 6th Street. During the month-long competition, the FanZone will feature large TV screens for viewing the international soccer telecasts, along with live entertainment, a marketplace, and food trucks. 

“It’s an ideal part of the city to have a soccer bar and to celebrate the World Cup,” said Eitel. “We’re thrilled to be offering a place for soccer fans and the community to come together, celebrate and have a great time.”

Even after the World Cup ends, Nomad Nacional will remain open until November, serving global street food, and drinks, and offering outdoor patio seating. It will also host various events, including live music performances, wrestling matches, family days, youth soccer league, photo booths, and futsal tournaments.

Newaukee will host four additional Night Market events this summer– June 13, July 11, August 5, September 12– on the two West Wisconsin Avenue blocks between 2nd and 4th Streets.

Nomad Nacional and Good City Brewing’s Nomad Summer Ale

A new World Cup-themed pop-up bar and restaurant Nomad Nacional in Walker’s Point will be home to another pop-up concept for a weekend this summer.

Newaukee will host a pop-up Night Market from June 28 to June 30 at the venue, located at 625 S. 5th St. The market, running from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. each night, will feature food tents and carts, art vendors and live entertainment. Newaukee is currently accepting applications for potential vendors.

Nomad Nacionale opened in the former La Fuente space on May 4. Late last year, owner Mike Eitel, who also owns Nomad World Pub on Brady Street and recently opened SportClub in East Town, signed a one-year lease for the space with plans to host events for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, taking place in Russia from June 14 to July 15.

For its May 4 grand opening, Nomad Nacional rolled out a new signature craft beer, Nomad Summer Ale, which Milwaukee-based Good City Brewing created especially for the Latin-inspired bar. 

Newaukee’s Night Market will be held at the bar’s World Cup FanZone, which will occupy the parking lot behind the restaurant on 6th Street. During the month-long competition, the FanZone will feature large TV screens for viewing the international soccer telecasts, along with live entertainment, a marketplace, and food trucks. 

“It’s an ideal part of the city to have a soccer bar and to celebrate the World Cup,” said Eitel. “We’re thrilled to be offering a place for soccer fans and the community to come together, celebrate and have a great time.”

Even after the World Cup ends, Nomad Nacional will remain open until November, serving global street food, and drinks, and offering outdoor patio seating. It will also host various events, including live music performances, wrestling matches, family days, youth soccer league, photo booths, and futsal tournaments.

Newaukee will host four additional Night Market events this summer– June 13, July 11, August 5, September 12– on the two West Wisconsin Avenue blocks between 2nd and 4th Streets.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should the state provide incentives to attract Foxconn suppliers to Wisconsin?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

‘Survivorship is the goal’

Emerging cancer therapy shows promise at Froedtert & MCW

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

From startup to successful
From startup to successful

What two Milwaukee business leaders have learned

by Tracy Meeks

Delivering brand experience in the workplace
Delivering brand experience in the workplace

An important marketing tool to tell the story, drive the mission and enhance strategy

by Stephanie Anderson

The link between broker compensation and objectivity
The link between broker compensation and objectivity

Talk to your benefits broker about how they are compensated for your business

by Jim Mueller

The workplace: A tool to compete for talent
The workplace: A tool to compete for talent

The workforce is changing and the workplace needs to keep pace

by Stephanie Anderson

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/09/20187:30 am-5:00 pm

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

How Leaders Manage Crisis, Change, and Communications
Baird Corporate Headquarters

05/08/20188:30 am-1:30 pm

Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/09/20187:30 am-5:00 pm

RISE! 9th Annual Women’s Success Summit
Four Points by Sheraton

05/22/201810:15 am-3:00 pm

ABCD: After Breast Cancer Diagnosis DATE WITH A PLATE
Intercontinental Hotel

05/30/20185:30 pm-8:30 pm

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am