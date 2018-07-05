New wing restaurant planned for Milwaukee’s East Side

To occupy former Cold Stone Creamery space on Oakland Ave.

by

July 05, 2018, 1:31 PM

2907 N. Oakland Ave., photo by Google

Milwaukee-based Good Land Wing Co. will be serving up its “guilt free wings” by this fall in Milwaukee’s Upper East Side neighborhood near UW-Milwaukee.

The restaurant will open at 2907 N. Oakland Ave., in a space that formerly housed Cold Stone Creamery. Port Washington-based developer JAB Ventures Inc. recently signed an agreement to lease the space for $386,161.

Both JAB Ventures and Good Land Wing Co. are both led by Milwaukee entrepreneur Adam Brown. Brown could not be immediately reached for comment.

According to its website, Good Land Wing Co. describes itself as “a new type of wing restaurant with healthy eats.” It will serve various types of wings– from traditional to boneless– along with salads, wraps and skillets. The restaurant touts its “no fryer allowed” method for preparing its wings.

Good Land Wing Co. will open this fall, according to its website.

