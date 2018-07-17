New wine and cocktail bar planned for Bay View

Wine list to feature 80 to 90 varieties from around the world

by

July 17, 2018, 1:00 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/food-beverage/new-wine-and-cocktail-bar-planned-for-bay-view/

422 E. Lincoln Ave., photo by Google

A new concept will soon bring a wine-focused menu and modern atmosphere to Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood.

Voyager, a wine and cocktail bar, is set to open by late summer at 422 E. Lincoln Ave. It will occupy a space that formerly housed Refuge Smoothie Cafe, which closed last year.

Jordan Burich and Micah Buck are behind the concept. Burich is the co-founder of Italian pop-up concept Sprezzatura. He previously directed the cocktail program at the now closed Hinterland Erie Street Gastropub, which is where he met Buck, who also worked there. Buck’s wife, Kathryn Lochmann, will manage the bar’s finances.

Voyager will offer a selection of 80 to 90 “minimal intervention” wines from around the world, along with seasonal craft cocktails, and beer. It will also serve a selection of food from new French restaurant Fauntleroy, being opened soon by DanDan and EsterEv owners Dan Van Rite and Dan Jacobs in the Historic Third Ward.

“I’ve been trying to get a project off the ground for a while now,” Burich said, “For me, it started with Sprezzatura and kind of grew from there. This partnership came together naturally, and it seems like a step in the right direction for both Micah and me.”

The bar will offer indoor seating in its modern-designed space complete with natural lighting and plants, as well as outdoor sidewalk seating. Voyager’s “Euro-style” happy hour specials will feature food and wine for two people for $25. It will also offer weekly wine tasting events on Mondays and Fridays.

“We tend to think that Milwaukee is ready for this kind of modern approach to wine, and for us, the goal is to show the conviviality that drinking good wine can bring,” Burich said. “Looking at a wine list shouldn’t give you anxiety. We always say that discovering wine is a life-long journey. We learn something new about it every day and we want to pass that on to our guests.”

Voyager will be open Monday through Thursday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 3 p.m. to 12 midnight and on Sunday from 12 noon to 8 p.m.

422 E. Lincoln Ave., photo by Google

A new concept will soon bring a wine-focused menu and modern atmosphere to Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood.

Voyager, a wine and cocktail bar, is set to open by late summer at 422 E. Lincoln Ave. It will occupy a space that formerly housed Refuge Smoothie Cafe, which closed last year.

Jordan Burich and Micah Buck are behind the concept. Burich is the co-founder of Italian pop-up concept Sprezzatura. He previously directed the cocktail program at the now closed Hinterland Erie Street Gastropub, which is where he met Buck, who also worked there. Buck’s wife, Kathryn Lochmann, will manage the bar’s finances.

Voyager will offer a selection of 80 to 90 “minimal intervention” wines from around the world, along with seasonal craft cocktails, and beer. It will also serve a selection of food from new French restaurant Fauntleroy, being opened soon by DanDan and EsterEv owners Dan Van Rite and Dan Jacobs in the Historic Third Ward.

“I’ve been trying to get a project off the ground for a while now,” Burich said, “For me, it started with Sprezzatura and kind of grew from there. This partnership came together naturally, and it seems like a step in the right direction for both Micah and me.”

The bar will offer indoor seating in its modern-designed space complete with natural lighting and plants, as well as outdoor sidewalk seating. Voyager’s “Euro-style” happy hour specials will feature food and wine for two people for $25. It will also offer weekly wine tasting events on Mondays and Fridays.

“We tend to think that Milwaukee is ready for this kind of modern approach to wine, and for us, the goal is to show the conviviality that drinking good wine can bring,” Burich said. “Looking at a wine list shouldn’t give you anxiety. We always say that discovering wine is a life-long journey. We learn something new about it every day and we want to pass that on to our guests.”

Voyager will be open Monday through Thursday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 3 p.m. to 12 midnight and on Sunday from 12 noon to 8 p.m.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should electric scooters be legal for use on public streets in Wisconsin?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Mowing a new path

Briggs & Stratton innovates to adapt to market shifts

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Four levers that help you reach financial goals
Four levers that help you reach financial goals

Professional tips to improve the results from your investments

by Dave Spano

Population health analytics leads to better care for employees
Population health analytics leads to better care for employees

Certain populations share interrelated conditions that influence lifelong health

by Aundrea Price

Four cash flow tools for small businesses
Four cash flow tools for small businesses

Benefits of cash flow management tools include saving you time and money

by Kim Preston

Travel with a healthy peace of mind
Travel with a healthy peace of mind

Understand your health insurance coverages before you travel

by Paul Nobile

Employers need transparency from pharmacy partners
Employers need transparency from pharmacy partners

Pharmacy benefit managers have failed to control prescription costs for too long

by Jim Mueller

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Executive
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/20/20188:30 am-5:30 pm

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Talent Management
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/26/201812:00 am

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

WCREW 20th Anniversay Celebration
Miller Brew House on the Milwaukee World Festival Grounds

07/19/20184:30 pm-7:30 pm

IBAW presents Rob Lewis of Lewis Station Winery
Wisconsin Club

07/20/20187:00 am-9:00 am

Managing Change in a Growth Market
The Paranet Group Headquarters

07/25/20188:00 am-12:00 pm

Schenck's Summer Open House
Schenck

07/26/20181:00 pm-5:00 pm

American Cancer Society Heartland Classic Invitational
Whistling Straits

07/30/20188:00 am-6:00 pm