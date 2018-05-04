New volunteer-run, nonprofit coffee shop opens in West Bend

To host grand opening event on May 19

by

May 04, 2018, 1:48 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/food-beverage/new-volunteer-run-nonprofit-coffee-shop-opens-in-west-bend/

Photo courtesy of The Hub

Since the Volunteer Center of Washington County (VCWC) launched The Hub in February, the new West Bend coffee shop has raised over $5,600 in tips that are donated to a local charity or nonprofit organization each week. 

The cafe, located at 303 Water St., is run solely by volunteers who have logged almost 1,400 hours since it opened. VCWC, which partners with 50 area nonprofits including Casa Guadalupe, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and the Kettle Moraine Symphony, started the concept as a way to build community and promote volunteerism. 

“People are not volunteering in the same way that they did in the past,” Sue Millin, executive director of VCWC said. “They are aligning with causes, not organizations. Sixty percent of nonprofit agencies say they will need to depend more on volunteers in upcoming years to support their missions. We’ve been finding creative ways to get people involved.”

On May 19, The Hub will host a grand opening event from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., which will feature live music and art, free coffee and samples, and giveaways and raffles.

“This is a place to peak people’s interest in volunteering,” Millin said. “If all they can do is buy a latte, they’ll know those $5 is supporting the nonprofits we work with.”

The Hub is open Tuesday through Sunday, serving Milwaukee-based Stone Creek Coffee and Rishi Tea, smoothies, fresh juices, and kombucha. It also serves pastries from Milwaukee-based Wild Flour Bakery, and soup from Wauwatosa-based Wisconsin Soup Company. Millan said everything inside the cafe– furniture, equipment, decor, retail products– are all donated by local businesses or community partners.

Photo courtesy of The Hub

Since the Volunteer Center of Washington County (VCWC) launched The Hub in February, the new West Bend coffee shop has raised over $5,600 in tips that are donated to a local charity or nonprofit organization each week. 

The cafe, located at 303 Water St., is run solely by volunteers who have logged almost 1,400 hours since it opened. VCWC, which partners with 50 area nonprofits including Casa Guadalupe, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and the Kettle Moraine Symphony, started the concept as a way to build community and promote volunteerism. 

“People are not volunteering in the same way that they did in the past,” Sue Millin, executive director of VCWC said. “They are aligning with causes, not organizations. Sixty percent of nonprofit agencies say they will need to depend more on volunteers in upcoming years to support their missions. We’ve been finding creative ways to get people involved.”

On May 19, The Hub will host a grand opening event from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., which will feature live music and art, free coffee and samples, and giveaways and raffles.

“This is a place to peak people’s interest in volunteering,” Millin said. “If all they can do is buy a latte, they’ll know those $5 is supporting the nonprofits we work with.”

The Hub is open Tuesday through Sunday, serving Milwaukee-based Stone Creek Coffee and Rishi Tea, smoothies, fresh juices, and kombucha. It also serves pastries from Milwaukee-based Wild Flour Bakery, and soup from Wauwatosa-based Wisconsin Soup Company. Millan said everything inside the cafe– furniture, equipment, decor, retail products– are all donated by local businesses or community partners.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should the state provide incentives to attract Foxconn suppliers to Wisconsin?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

‘Survivorship is the goal’

Emerging cancer therapy shows promise at Froedtert & MCW

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

From startup to successful
From startup to successful

What two Milwaukee business leaders have learned

by Tracy Meeks

Delivering brand experience in the workplace
Delivering brand experience in the workplace

An important marketing tool to tell the story, drive the mission and enhance strategy

by Stephanie Anderson

The link between broker compensation and objectivity
The link between broker compensation and objectivity

Talk to your benefits broker about how they are compensated for your business

by Jim Mueller

The workplace: A tool to compete for talent
The workplace: A tool to compete for talent

The workforce is changing and the workplace needs to keep pace

by Stephanie Anderson

Mindfulness over matter
Mindfulness over matter

Combatting stress through self-awareness

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/09/20187:30 am-5:00 pm

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

How Leaders Manage Crisis, Change, and Communications
Baird Corporate Headquarters

05/08/20188:30 am-1:30 pm

Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/09/20187:30 am-5:00 pm

RISE! 9th Annual Women’s Success Summit
Four Points by Sheraton

05/22/201810:15 am-3:00 pm

ABCD: After Breast Cancer Diagnosis DATE WITH A PLATE
Intercontinental Hotel

05/30/20185:30 pm-8:30 pm

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am