New taco restaurant proposed for Historic Mitchell Street

A new taco restaurant, called Taqueria El Toro, has been proposed for Milwaukee’s south side.

Husband and wife duo Toribio Perez Martinez and Delfina Ignacio Josefa want to open the full service eatery in late October at 551 W. Historic Mitchell St., according to a license application filed with the city. Both Martinez and Josefa declined to comment.

Taqueria El Toro would occupy a space that formerly housed El Camedor, a Mexican restaurant and catering service now with a single brick and mortar location on the corner of National Avenue and 11th Street, and a food truck on South 13th St. and Hayes Avenue.