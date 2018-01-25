New startup to transport beer-lovers on tour of Milwaukee craft breweries

It seems that Milwaukee’s PedalTavern and PaddleTavern businesses have given a whole new meaning to the city’s love of bar hopping– at least during its months of above 40-degree temperatures. Luckily for year-round, craft beer-loving bar hoppers, a new startup will take customers on a three-stop craft brewery tour via its “Hop Bus.”

Milwaukee-native Redmond Tuttle, after founding the PaddleTavern one year ago, recently launched Brew Hop MKE, a transportation service that provides public and private craft brewery bus tours, making stops at City Lights Brewing Co. in the Menomonee Valley, Mob Craft Brewery in Walker’s Point and Good City Brewing on Milwaukee’s East Side.

“It will bring you around to the best craft breweries in Milwaukee on a party bus,” Tuttle said.

Up to 12 people can ride the Brew Hop bus– complete with lights and speakers– for the two-hour tour, which includes two beers at each brewery and a souvenir stein from City Lights. Similar to the Paddle and Pedal Taverns, patrons can bring their own beer to drink on the bus in between stops.

“I am really looking forward to starting a business that promotes other businesses in Milwaukee, such as the breweries that are popping up all over,” Tuttle said. “I am also excited to be involved in not only the service industry, but also, the transportation industry.”

Prices range from $400 to $500 for a private tour of 12 people, but individuals and smaller groups can join a public tour for $35 to $45 per person. Corporate groups of 12 can also take weekday tours, with food and beer included, for $600. The tours are expected to begin Feb. 1.

Tuttle is launching the business just days after his associate Derek Collins, owner of Milwaukee Pedal Tavern LLC and Milwaukee Cycle Boat LLC, known as the PaddleTavern, announced a partnership with John Revord, owner of Bay View’s Boone & Crocket to purchase and renovate a three-story building in Milwaukee’s Harbor District.