New seafood restaurant opens in Wauwatosa

Liquor license pending city approval, to be decided at April 10 hearing

by

April 09, 2018, 12:19 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/food-beverage/new-seafood-restaurant-opens-in-wauwatosa/

Fish Cheeks, a new seafood restaurant, recently opened at 6818 W. North Ave. in Wauwatosa.

Owner John Steiner has been in the process of opening the restaurant for about two and a half years. Steiner said he obtained a liquor license from the city in 2015 in hopes of opening Fish Cheeks soon after. Due to issues with the building’s designs, its construction and the restaurant’s opening was delayed, and the city did not renew the license in time for its recent opening.

The City of Wauwatosa’s Government Affairs Committee will hold a hearing on Tuesday, April 10, to consider granting Steiner his beer and wine license. A separate hearing for the restaurant’s liquor license will be held in the upcoming months.

Fish Cheeks serves sushi, hibachi and a variety of other seafood entrees. It will eventually serve beer, wine and craft cocktails if Steiner obtains a full liquor license. For now, its beverages include soft drinks and tea, he said. Steiner’s wife Lori Steiner, who is a longtime bartender, will concoct the restaurant’s unique craft cocktails.

The Steiners previously owned Hotaru Steak & Sushi House, a similar concept to Fish Cheeks, near Okauchee Lake in Oconomowoc. Steiner said that restaurant closed because it didn’t bring in enough patronage during the week. He said he expects the East Tosa location to be much more lively.

“We wanted to be where the business is,” he said.

Fish Cheeks will be open for dinner on weekdays, and for both lunch and dinner on weekends.

