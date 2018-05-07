New restaurant to open this summer at former Wolf Peach site in Brewer’s Hill

View MKE, a new farm-to-table restaurant offering a globally-inspired menu is slated to open this summer at the former Wolf Peach site in Brewer’s Hill.

Wolf Peach, also a farm-to-table concept, shut down in mid-March after six years. Owner Gina Gruenewald announced the closure following the sale of the restaurant’s two-story building, located at 1818 N. Hubbard St. Carl Tomich, president of Waukesha-based Westridge Builders Inc. and owner of Stonefire Pizza Co. in New Berlin, purchased the building in February for $1.1 million.

Tomich plans to open View MKE by mid-summer. It will be open daily for dinner, drinks and weekend brunch, serving small plates and shareable platters made with locally-sourced products and seasonal ingredients.

The space will offer two stories of indoor seating, and outdoor seating on its deck and large outdoor patio area overlooking downtown Milwaukee. In April, Tomich filed a construction permit with the city to make exterior renovations, including a patio expansion and gazebo addition. The patio area would open later in the summer.

“We’ve created an extraordinary culinary and management team that brings together an extensive range of expertise and skills,” Tomich said. “With their influence and this incredible location, View MKE will be a special place for a local twist on global flavors, extraordinary city views and a friendly, warm setting that fits the neighborhood around it.”

Zach Panoske, former sous chef at The Bartolotta Restaurants’ Harbor House will head the culinary team as executive chef.

“Our chefs are working to create a menu as diverse as Milwaukee itself and one we know people will really enjoy,” general manager Andrew Ruggeri said. “This is a very special location and an unusual opportunity – it’s the type of place that can make chefs well-known.”