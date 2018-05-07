New restaurant to open this summer at former Wolf Peach site in Brewer’s Hill

Owner recently proposed plans to expand building's patio area

by

May 07, 2018, 5:37 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/food-beverage/new-restaurant-to-open-this-summer-at-former-wolf-peach-site-in-brewers-hill/

Former Wolf Peach restaurant in Brewer’s Hill.

View MKE, a new farm-to-table restaurant offering a globally-inspired menu is slated to open this summer at the former Wolf Peach site in Brewer’s Hill.

Wolf Peach, also a farm-to-table concept, shut down in mid-March after six years. Owner Gina Gruenewald announced the closure following the sale of the restaurant’s two-story building, located at 1818 N. Hubbard St. Carl Tomich, president of Waukesha-based Westridge Builders Inc. and owner of Stonefire Pizza Co. in New Berlin, purchased the building in February for  $1.1 million.

Tomich plans to open View MKE by mid-summer. It will be open daily for dinner, drinks and weekend brunch, serving small plates and shareable platters made with locally-sourced products and seasonal ingredients. 

The space will offer two stories of indoor seating, and outdoor seating on its deck and large outdoor patio area overlooking downtown Milwaukee. In April, Tomich filed a construction permit with the city to make exterior renovations, including a patio expansion and gazebo addition. The patio area would open later in the summer.

Rendering of View MKE renovations by Dan Beyer Architects

“We’ve created an extraordinary culinary and management team that brings together an extensive range of expertise and skills,” Tomich said. “With their influence and this incredible location, View MKE will be a special place for a local twist on global flavors, extraordinary city views and a friendly, warm setting that fits the neighborhood around it.”

Zach Panoske, former sous chef at The Bartolotta Restaurants’ Harbor House will head the culinary team as executive chef. 

“Our chefs are working to create a menu as diverse as Milwaukee itself and one we know people will really enjoy,” general manager Andrew Ruggeri said. “This is a very special location and an unusual opportunity – it’s the type of place that can make chefs well-known.” 

Former Wolf Peach restaurant in Brewer’s Hill.

View MKE, a new farm-to-table restaurant offering a globally-inspired menu is slated to open this summer at the former Wolf Peach site in Brewer’s Hill.

Wolf Peach, also a farm-to-table concept, shut down in mid-March after six years. Owner Gina Gruenewald announced the closure following the sale of the restaurant’s two-story building, located at 1818 N. Hubbard St. Carl Tomich, president of Waukesha-based Westridge Builders Inc. and owner of Stonefire Pizza Co. in New Berlin, purchased the building in February for  $1.1 million.

Tomich plans to open View MKE by mid-summer. It will be open daily for dinner, drinks and weekend brunch, serving small plates and shareable platters made with locally-sourced products and seasonal ingredients. 

The space will offer two stories of indoor seating, and outdoor seating on its deck and large outdoor patio area overlooking downtown Milwaukee. In April, Tomich filed a construction permit with the city to make exterior renovations, including a patio expansion and gazebo addition. The patio area would open later in the summer.

Rendering of View MKE renovations by Dan Beyer Architects

“We’ve created an extraordinary culinary and management team that brings together an extensive range of expertise and skills,” Tomich said. “With their influence and this incredible location, View MKE will be a special place for a local twist on global flavors, extraordinary city views and a friendly, warm setting that fits the neighborhood around it.”

Zach Panoske, former sous chef at The Bartolotta Restaurants’ Harbor House will head the culinary team as executive chef. 

“Our chefs are working to create a menu as diverse as Milwaukee itself and one we know people will really enjoy,” general manager Andrew Ruggeri said. “This is a very special location and an unusual opportunity – it’s the type of place that can make chefs well-known.” 

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should the state provide incentives to attract Foxconn suppliers to Wisconsin?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

‘Survivorship is the goal’

Emerging cancer therapy shows promise at Froedtert & MCW

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

From startup to successful
From startup to successful

What two Milwaukee business leaders have learned

by Tracy Meeks

Delivering brand experience in the workplace
Delivering brand experience in the workplace

An important marketing tool to tell the story, drive the mission and enhance strategy

by Stephanie Anderson

The link between broker compensation and objectivity
The link between broker compensation and objectivity

Talk to your benefits broker about how they are compensated for your business

by Jim Mueller

The workplace: A tool to compete for talent
The workplace: A tool to compete for talent

The workforce is changing and the workplace needs to keep pace

by Stephanie Anderson

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/09/20187:30 am-5:00 pm

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

How Leaders Manage Crisis, Change, and Communications
Baird Corporate Headquarters

05/08/20188:30 am-1:30 pm

Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/09/20187:30 am-5:00 pm

RISE! 9th Annual Women’s Success Summit
Four Points by Sheraton

05/22/201810:15 am-3:00 pm

ABCD: After Breast Cancer Diagnosis DATE WITH A PLATE
Intercontinental Hotel

05/30/20185:30 pm-8:30 pm

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am