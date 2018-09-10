New restaurant proposed for downtown Milwaukee

Target opening date set for Jan. 1

September 10, 2018, 1:18 PM

804 N. Milwaukee St., photo by Google

A new bar and restaurant, called Global Fusion, could open by early next year in downtown Milwaukee’s East Town neighborhood.

The eatery and tavern would occupy a ground-floor space in an office building located at 804 N. Milwaukee St., according to a license application recently filed with the city. The space would be renovated to house a kitchen, bar area and restrooms.

The applicant, Steveinder Mavi, identifies himself as the business’s sole proprietor, and has proposed to open the concept by Jan. 1, 2019. Mavi was not immediately available for comment.

Global Fusion would be open daily from 11 a.m. to 2:30 a.m., serving food and alcohol. It would offer patio space, as well as entertainment, which could include DJ’s, live music performances, karaoke and dancing, according to the license application.

