New restaurant planned for Milwaukee’s west side

Proposed by McBob's Pub & Grill owner

by

April 30, 2018, 1:02 PM

5513 W. North Ave. Photo by Google

The owner of McBob’s Pub & Grill on Milwaukee’s west side wants to open a new bar restaurant nearby.

Tusk would occupy the ground level of a two-story building at 5513 W. North Ave., just seven blocks west of the longtime tavern. Christine McRoberts opened McBob’s in 1986 at 4919 W. North Ave.

She wants to open as soon possible, according to a license application she filed with the City of Milwaukee. McRoberts was not immediately available for comment.

The full-service restaurant would offer food, wine and drinks, according to the license application, and would be open on Wednesdays through Saturdays, from 4 to 11 p.m., and on Sundays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

