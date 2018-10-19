New ownership bringing changes to Riverfront Pizzeria in the Third Ward

Wood fired pizza oven to be installed by summer 2019

by

October 19, 2018, 12:23 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/food-beverage/new-ownership-bringing-changes-to-riverfront-pizzeria-in-the-third-ward/

Riverfront Pizzeria Bar & Grill

Plans are in place for interior updates and menu additions at Riverfront Pizzeria Bar & Grill in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward.

The restaurant, located at 509 E. Erie St., was recently purchased by executive chef and partner Arturo Napoles, who joined the restaurant in mid-2016. The ownership transition comes as current owner Brenda Regenfelder prepares to retire from the business, Napoles said. Regenfelder has owned Riverfront since 2006.

“We are doing well, but of course, we want to do even better,” Napoles said.

As owner, he plans to make some minor interior improvements to update the restaurant’s appearance and atmosphere. He will also install a wood fired pizza oven by summer 2019.

Upgrades to the menu will include more seafood dishes and lighter options such as salads, Napoles said, as diners are looking for fresher, healthier meals.

“It will have more variety of Italian food, but not necessarily make it an Italian restaurant,” he said.

Napoles also plans to work with more Milwaukee-based breweries and vendors to offer a better variety of locally sourced food and beverages.

The restaurant’s licenses are still in the process of being transferred from Regenfelder to Napoles, but changes at the space will be noticeable by November, he said.

Riverfront Pizzeria Bar & Grill

Plans are in place for interior updates and menu additions at Riverfront Pizzeria Bar & Grill in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward.

The restaurant, located at 509 E. Erie St., was recently purchased by executive chef and partner Arturo Napoles, who joined the restaurant in mid-2016. The ownership transition comes as current owner Brenda Regenfelder prepares to retire from the business, Napoles said. Regenfelder has owned Riverfront since 2006.

“We are doing well, but of course, we want to do even better,” Napoles said.

As owner, he plans to make some minor interior improvements to update the restaurant’s appearance and atmosphere. He will also install a wood fired pizza oven by summer 2019.

Upgrades to the menu will include more seafood dishes and lighter options such as salads, Napoles said, as diners are looking for fresher, healthier meals.

“It will have more variety of Italian food, but not necessarily make it an Italian restaurant,” he said.

Napoles also plans to work with more Milwaukee-based breweries and vendors to offer a better variety of locally sourced food and beverages.

The restaurant’s licenses are still in the process of being transferred from Regenfelder to Napoles, but changes at the space will be noticeable by November, he said.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

President Trump said the Federal Reserve has been "too aggressive" in raising interest rates. Do you agree?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Wisconsin’s health care squeeze

Employers in state hit by higher costs

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Health care is a team sport  
Health care is a team sport  

A good “quarterback” should lead the way

by John Brill, MD

Too busy to network! Too busy to improve! Too busy for success!
Too busy to network! Too busy to improve! Too busy for success!

Make time now for a strong network tomorrow

by Kelly Rudy

Gondola Train creates international export strategy
Gondola Train creates international export strategy

WMEP’s program taps into foreign markets as part of future growth

by Rich Rovito

Protecting manufacturers from cyber risks with a preventative plan
Protecting manufacturers from cyber risks with a preventative plan

Technology-driven systems make it possible for hackers to shut down entire production lines with one click

by Jason Navarro

Why some manufacturers are missing out
Why some manufacturers are missing out

Involving yourself in equipment financing can boost sales and help customers finance smarter

by Patrick Kuhn

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Understanding The Most Underutilized Tax Incentive
Tri-Phase Automation

10/23/20184:00 pm-6:00 pm

Union Grove Chamber Muster
Dead Mann’s Saloon

10/24/20185:30 pm-7:30 pm

Disability Inclusion in the Wisconsin Workforce
UWM

10/26/20188:30 am-11:00 am

The 2018 Wellness Fair
Waukesha County Expo Center

10/27/201811:00 am-4:30 pm

IndependenceFirst Empower Lunch
Italian Community Center

11/01/201811:30 am-1:30 pm