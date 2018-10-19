New ownership bringing changes to Riverfront Pizzeria in the Third Ward

Plans are in place for interior updates and menu additions at Riverfront Pizzeria Bar & Grill in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward.

The restaurant, located at 509 E. Erie St., was recently purchased by executive chef and partner Arturo Napoles, who joined the restaurant in mid-2016. The ownership transition comes as current owner Brenda Regenfelder prepares to retire from the business, Napoles said. Regenfelder has owned Riverfront since 2006.

“We are doing well, but of course, we want to do even better,” Napoles said.

As owner, he plans to make some minor interior improvements to update the restaurant’s appearance and atmosphere. He will also install a wood fired pizza oven by summer 2019.

Upgrades to the menu will include more seafood dishes and lighter options such as salads, Napoles said, as diners are looking for fresher, healthier meals.

“It will have more variety of Italian food, but not necessarily make it an Italian restaurant,” he said.

Napoles also plans to work with more Milwaukee-based breweries and vendors to offer a better variety of locally sourced food and beverages.

The restaurant’s licenses are still in the process of being transferred from Regenfelder to Napoles, but changes at the space will be noticeable by November, he said.