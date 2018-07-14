New nightclub proposed for Ladybug Club space downtown

Club's GM plans to improve space and concept

by

July 13, 2018, 10:22 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/food-beverage/new-nightclub-proposed-for-ladybug-club-space-downtown/

The Ladybug Club is located in the Milwaukee Building at 622 N. Water St. in downtown Milwaukee.

The Ladybug Club in downtown Milwaukee could get a new name and fresh look by this fall as plans are in the works for a new nightclub and lounge to open in its current space at 618 N. Water St.

The club’s general manager, Habib Manjee, wants to transform the longtime nightclub, also known as 618 Live on Water, into an internationally-inspired dance club, featuring more EDM (electronic dance music), salsa and meringue, and less top 40 hits, he said.

Manjee recently submitted a license application to the city with his plans to open the new nightclub, listing it as Hush Louge, but Manjee said it will have a different name that is yet to be determined.

According to the license application, the nightclub’s entertainment will include live music, DJs, comedy acts, dancing and karaoke. It will also serve bar fare such as wings, cheese curds and French fries.

Manjee said he plans to remodel both the inside and the outside of the space before he would open the new club in October.

The Ladybug Club in recent years has been the source of problems for the city and its license was suspended in 2013 because of violent incidents there.

In 2017, Manjee applied for a license to add adult entertainment to the venue. The application came as the Milwaukee Common Council grappled with a decision on whether or not to grant a group of operators a strip club license at a location on Old World Third Street downtown.

The Ladybug Club is located in the Milwaukee Building at 622 N. Water St. in downtown Milwaukee.

The Ladybug Club in downtown Milwaukee could get a new name and fresh look by this fall as plans are in the works for a new nightclub and lounge to open in its current space at 618 N. Water St.

The club’s general manager, Habib Manjee, wants to transform the longtime nightclub, also known as 618 Live on Water, into an internationally-inspired dance club, featuring more EDM (electronic dance music), salsa and meringue, and less top 40 hits, he said.

Manjee recently submitted a license application to the city with his plans to open the new nightclub, listing it as Hush Louge, but Manjee said it will have a different name that is yet to be determined.

According to the license application, the nightclub’s entertainment will include live music, DJs, comedy acts, dancing and karaoke. It will also serve bar fare such as wings, cheese curds and French fries.

Manjee said he plans to remodel both the inside and the outside of the space before he would open the new club in October.

The Ladybug Club in recent years has been the source of problems for the city and its license was suspended in 2013 because of violent incidents there.

In 2017, Manjee applied for a license to add adult entertainment to the venue. The application came as the Milwaukee Common Council grappled with a decision on whether or not to grant a group of operators a strip club license at a location on Old World Third Street downtown.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should electric scooters be legal for use on public streets in Wisconsin?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Mowing a new path

Briggs & Stratton innovates to adapt to market shifts

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Four levers that help you reach financial goals
Four levers that help you reach financial goals

Professional tips to improve the results from your investments

by Dave Spano

Population health analytics leads to better care for employees
Population health analytics leads to better care for employees

Certain populations share interrelated conditions that influence lifelong health

by Aundrea Price

Four cash flow tools for small businesses
Four cash flow tools for small businesses

Benefits of cash flow management tools include saving you time and money

by Kim Preston

Travel with a healthy peace of mind
Travel with a healthy peace of mind

Understand your health insurance coverages before you travel

by Paul Nobile

Employers need transparency from pharmacy partners
Employers need transparency from pharmacy partners

Pharmacy benefit managers have failed to control prescription costs for too long

by Jim Mueller

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Executive
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/20/20188:30 am-5:30 pm

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Talent Management
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/26/201812:00 am

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

WCREW 20th Anniversay Celebration
Miller Brew House on the Milwaukee World Festival Grounds

07/19/20184:30 pm-7:30 pm

IBAW presents Rob Lewis of Lewis Station Winery
Wisconsin Club

07/20/20187:00 am-9:00 am

Managing Change in a Growth Market
The Paranet Group Headquarters

07/25/20188:00 am-12:00 pm

Schenck's Summer Open House
Schenck

07/26/20181:00 pm-5:00 pm

American Cancer Society Heartland Classic Invitational
Whistling Straits

07/30/20188:00 am-6:00 pm