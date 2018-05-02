New Middle Eastern restaurant planned for Milwaukee’s south side

Will occupy the first floor of a 96-year-old building purchased from the city

by

May 02, 2018, 10:42 PM

3060-62 S. 13th St. Photo by Google.

A 96-year-old building on Milwaukee’s south side will be renovated to house a new Middle Eastern deli and restaurant.

The City of Milwaukee Common Council on May 1 approved the purchase and redevelopment proposal for the 5,125 square-foot, two-story building, located at 3060-62 S. 13th St. The city acquired the property in 2016 through property tax foreclosure.

Mohammed Hani Sawah, owner of Sleep Tight LLC, purchased the property from the city for $125,000, and plans to spend an estimated $452,500 on building renovations for the new deli and restaurant that will occupy the ground level, according to a land disposition report from the Common Council.

Riham Silan will operate the restaurant, which will serve traditional Syrian dishes, coffees and desserts. According to the report, Silan in 2011 fled Damascus, Syria for Kuwait as a refugee, and soon after, sought refuge in the U.S. Her family still owns one of the oldest restaurants in Damascus.

Planned interior renovations include electrical and plumbing upgrades, new flooring, new kitchen, painting, new equipment for the business, and cabinetry, and exterior improvements include siding, security doors and lighting, and roof replacement. The building’s second floor residential unit will be renovated for Sawah’s family.

