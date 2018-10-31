New mac and cheese restaurant concept to open soon on Brady Street

Mac Shack will offer specialty and custom-made baked mac and cheese dishes

by

October 31, 2018, 1:08 PM

A new fast-casual restaurant planned for Brady Street will be serving up specialty and create-your-own baked mac and cheese dishes by year’s end.

Mac Shack will occupy a 2,000-square-foot ground floor space in the new Keystone Apartments, building located 1701 N. Humboldt Ave.

As a mac and cheese lover himself, owner Ashraf Mustafa said he hopes the concept will bring only the best to the East Side.

“My favorite food is mac and cheese,” he said. “I’ve really gone out of my way to try every mac n cheese in Milwaukee.”

Mac Shack will serve 10 specialty mac and cheese dishes, including the Brady Street Mac topped with chili, roasted onions and hot dogs. It will also feature an “open bar” for diners to create their own mac and cheese, choosing between various types of noodles, cheeses and toppings before the dish is baked in a pizza oven.

In an effort to incorporate fresh and healthy ingredients, Mustafa said, the restaurant will offer roasted and riced cauliflower for a substitute for noodles, as well as some vegan options. It will also be a kosher establishment, so it will offer turkey bacon instead of pork bacon.

Mustafa said the restaurant will be one of the few places in the neighborhood that is family-friendly. It will be open for late night dining Wednesday through Saturday, but it won’t serve alcohol like most of the surrounding establishments.

“We want to have that one place on Brady (Street) where you can bring your kids and family,” he said. “That’s the most important thing to me.”

Mac Shack will be open daily for lunch and dinner, and late night dining on Wednesday through Saturday.

