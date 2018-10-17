New Italian restaurant opens in West Bend

New restaurant Culaccino Bar + Italian Kitchen opened Tuesday in downtown West Bend.

It occupies a historic 112-year-old farmhouse building, located at 110 Wisconsin St., that previously housed Irish pub Dublin’s, and before that, longtime bar and eatery The Binkery.

Culaccino serves house-made pasta and wood-fired pizza, as well as a variety of Italian salads, entrees and seasonal specials. Its full service bar serves signature craft cocktails, and features a tap system for up to 12 varieties of wine.

Restaurateur Travis Dowden is behind the concept. He also owns Bibinger’s, which is also located in West Bend at 3747 Cedar Creek Road.

Culaccino is currently open Tuesday through Saturday for dinner, with lunch service coming soon, according to its website.