New farm-to-table concept Brandywine almost ready to open in Cedarburg

A new farm-to-table concept called Brandywine is slated to open soon in the former Cedarburg General Store building in downtown Cedarburg.

Former Bacchus sous chef Andrew Wilson, and his wife Rhiannon Wilson, last year purchased the historic building, located at W61 N480-86 Washington Ave., with plans to convert the first floor into a restaurant, according to documents from the city’s plan commission. The Wilsons were not immediately available for comment.

The plan commission yesterday reviewed the Wilsons’ proposal for outdoor seating, which is part of the restaurant’s outdoor alcohol beverage license. Due to disputes over the sidewalk’s property lines, the commission decided to delay its decision until a July 2 meeting, city planner Jon Censky said.

“Everything is approved, and they can open when they are ready,” he said. “We are just waiting on sidewalk seating issue.”

In order to install a commercial kitchen in the space, the Wilsons built a three-foot addition on to the building’s east side. The addition, which was approved by the plan commission last year, was designed to match the style, color and material of the existing architecture.

Brandywine will offer a farm-to-table menu, and a selection of bottled and tap beers and wine. The space will feature two dining areas that total 2,000 square feet.

The two-story building includes a smaller stone structure adjoined to its north side, that houses Shine Beauty Lounge salon, which remains a tenant. Since the Wilson’s purchased the building, they have resided in its upstairs apartment unit space, according to plan commission documents.

The building most recently housed the Cedarburg General Store Museum, which is now the Visitor Center, History Museum, and General Store, located nearby.