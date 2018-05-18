New cocktail bar proposed for former 42 Lounge space downtown

XO Cocktail Parlor, a new bar and restaurant, could open this summer in the space that formerly housed gaming nightclub 42 Lounge in downtown Milwaukee.

Owner Larry Taylor wants to open the new cocktail lounge and eatery at 326 E. Mason St. on August 1, according to a City of Milwaukee license application. Taylor was not immediately available for comment.

The bar restaurant would be open daily to serve food and drinks, starting at 4 p.m. on weekdays and at 12 p.m. on weekends. It would feature live music performances, DJs and would host events with Milwaukee’s young professional groups, according to the license application.

Taylor plans to renovate the space, upgrade its bathrooms, and install additional equipment.

42 Lounge in late March vacated the space after five years to join forces with new gaming bar Oak and Shield Pub, which opened earlier this month in Milwaukee’s Lower East Side neighborhood.