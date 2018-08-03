New cafe and cocktail bar planned for former Pleasant Kafe

Pilcrow Coffee owner is behind the concept

August 03, 2018, 12:52 PM

1600 N. Jackson St.

New cafe and bar Interval will bring craft coffee and cocktails to Milwaukee’s Lower East Side this fall when it opens at the former site of Pleasant Kafe Coffee Shop & Wine Bar.

Originally built in 1900, the two-story 1,950-square-foot building, located at 1600 N. Jackson St., had housed the cafe for over three years before it shut down in March.

Interval will be similar to Pleasant Kafe, co-owner Steven Westerhausen said. He has teamed up with Ryan Hoban, owner of Milwaukee-based Pilcrow Coffee LLC, and local chef Travis Cook to open the new concept

By day Interval will serve Pilcrow Coffee and small plates, and by night it will serve craft cocktails. Eventually, Westerhausen said, it will also roll out a dinner menu. 

“I don’t think we’re bringing anything different to the neighborhood,” he said. “We will just add on to all the great things that are already here, and elevate the experience with high-end food, coffee and cocktails.”

Westerhausen, through his Milwaukee-based hospitality consulting company Low Key Hospitality, will head Interval’s cocktail program, while Pilcrow Coffee and Cook will head its coffee and food offerings, he said. 

Interval will be open daily, tentatively from 6 a.m. until late evening. Westerhausen said the concept is still in its infancy, so plans are still in the works. The space is currently being renovated, but should be ready sometime in September, he said. 

Prior to housing Pleasant Kafe, the building housed Dentice Bros. Italian Sausage. It had sat vacant for more than 10 years before it was purchased in and renovated in 2013.

