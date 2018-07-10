New brewery Vennture opens today in Washington Heights

Will serve both beer and coffee

by

July 10, 2018, 12:29 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/food-beverage/new-brewery-vennture-opens-today-in-washington-heights/

Photo courtesy of Vennture Brew Co. Facebook

Vennture Brew Co., a new brewery and coffee shop, opened its doors today in Milwaukee’s Washington Heights neighborhood.

It occupies a renovated, two-story building located at 5519 W. North Ave. that houses Vennture’s 14 tap lines– 10 for its rotating craft beers and four for its cold-pressed coffees.

Six beers at a time will be available on tap. Vennture will also serve tea sourced from Madison-based Macha Tea Company.

After holding private events for friends and family last weekend, co-owners Simon McConico, Robert Gustafson and Jake Rohde were ready to open Vennture to the public today. The three spent the past year renovating the space, which is now complete with brewing equipment and a revitalized store front.

“We didn’t really announce we were opening this morning, but we’ve had a steady stream of people coming in as the word gets out,” Rohde said. “We’re really excited and happy that it’s finally open, but nervous to share what we’ve made with others for the first time. We’re also excited to be in the Washington Heights neighborhood and be apart of change within this community.”

Vennture started as an idea about five or six years ago when Rohde, Gustafson, and McConico explored the craft beer industries in various cities across the country. Rohde said they were drawn to the tight-knit and family-friendly beer communities that were nonexistent in Milwaukee until microbreweries like Good City Brewing and Third Space Brewing opened. 

If all goes well with this week’s soft opening, Rohde said, the brewery will host a grand opening event within the next couple of weeks. Vennture will be open daily from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Photo courtesy of Vennture Brew Co. Facebook

Vennture Brew Co., a new brewery and coffee shop, opened its doors today in Milwaukee’s Washington Heights neighborhood.

It occupies a renovated, two-story building located at 5519 W. North Ave. that houses Vennture’s 14 tap lines– 10 for its rotating craft beers and four for its cold-pressed coffees.

Six beers at a time will be available on tap. Vennture will also serve tea sourced from Madison-based Macha Tea Company.

After holding private events for friends and family last weekend, co-owners Simon McConico, Robert Gustafson and Jake Rohde were ready to open Vennture to the public today. The three spent the past year renovating the space, which is now complete with brewing equipment and a revitalized store front.

“We didn’t really announce we were opening this morning, but we’ve had a steady stream of people coming in as the word gets out,” Rohde said. “We’re really excited and happy that it’s finally open, but nervous to share what we’ve made with others for the first time. We’re also excited to be in the Washington Heights neighborhood and be apart of change within this community.”

Vennture started as an idea about five or six years ago when Rohde, Gustafson, and McConico explored the craft beer industries in various cities across the country. Rohde said they were drawn to the tight-knit and family-friendly beer communities that were nonexistent in Milwaukee until microbreweries like Good City Brewing and Third Space Brewing opened. 

If all goes well with this week’s soft opening, Rohde said, the brewery will host a grand opening event within the next couple of weeks. Vennture will be open daily from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

How are President Trump's tariffs affecting your company?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Mowing a new path

Briggs & Stratton innovates to adapt to market shifts

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Four cash flow tools for small businesses
Four cash flow tools for small businesses

Benefits of cash flow management tools include saving you time and money

by Kim Preston

Travel with a healthy peace of mind
Travel with a healthy peace of mind

Understand your health insurance coverages before you travel

by Paul Nobile

Employers need transparency from pharmacy partners
Employers need transparency from pharmacy partners

Pharmacy benefit managers have failed to control prescription costs for too long

by Jim Mueller

Let’s give those independent “giggers” a hug and a home
Let’s give those independent “giggers” a hug and a home

Manufacturers could fulfill socialization needs for hired independent contractors

by Kelly Rudy

Three keys to successful wellness programs
Three keys to successful wellness programs

Increase employee health through engagement and participation

by Korina Konkol

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Executive
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/20/20188:30 am-5:30 pm

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Talent Management
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/26/201812:00 am

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

WCREW 20th Anniversay Celebration
Miller Brew House on the Milwaukee World Festival Grounds

07/19/20184:30 pm-7:30 pm

IBAW presents Rob Lewis of Lewis Station Winery
Wisconsin Club

07/20/20187:00 am-9:00 am

Managing Change in a Growth Market
The Paranet Group Headquarters

07/25/20188:00 am-12:00 pm

Schenck's Summer Open House
Schenck

07/26/20181:00 pm-5:00 pm

American Cancer Society Heartland Classic Invitational
Whistling Straits

07/30/20188:00 am-6:00 pm