New brewery Vennture opens today in Washington Heights

Vennture Brew Co., a new brewery and coffee shop, opened its doors today in Milwaukee’s Washington Heights neighborhood.

It occupies a renovated, two-story building located at 5519 W. North Ave. that houses Vennture’s 14 tap lines– 10 for its rotating craft beers and four for its cold-pressed coffees.

Six beers at a time will be available on tap. Vennture will also serve tea sourced from Madison-based Macha Tea Company.

After holding private events for friends and family last weekend, co-owners Simon McConico, Robert Gustafson and Jake Rohde were ready to open Vennture to the public today. The three spent the past year renovating the space, which is now complete with brewing equipment and a revitalized store front.

“We didn’t really announce we were opening this morning, but we’ve had a steady stream of people coming in as the word gets out,” Rohde said. “We’re really excited and happy that it’s finally open, but nervous to share what we’ve made with others for the first time. We’re also excited to be in the Washington Heights neighborhood and be apart of change within this community.”

Vennture started as an idea about five or six years ago when Rohde, Gustafson, and McConico explored the craft beer industries in various cities across the country. Rohde said they were drawn to the tight-knit and family-friendly beer communities that were nonexistent in Milwaukee until microbreweries like Good City Brewing and Third Space Brewing opened.

If all goes well with this week’s soft opening, Rohde said, the brewery will host a grand opening event within the next couple of weeks. Vennture will be open daily from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.