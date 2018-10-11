New bar restaurant coming to The Corners of Brookfield

Lake Country Social, a new three-story restaurant, bar and rooftop lounge, will open next summer at The Corners of Brookfield.

Madison-based restaurant operator Rule No. One Hospitality Group is behind the concept, which will occupy a 15,000-square-foot building situated next to Café Hollander at the shopping center, located at 20111 W. Bluemound Road.

Rule No. One also owns Merchant and Lucille, both in Madison.

Lake Country Social’s atmosphere and locally-sourced menu, offering “supper club classics” and craft cocktails, will aim at celebrating Wisconsin culture.

“As a hospitality team, we are drawn to a location like this that provides an incredible spectrum for expression across the Wisconsin experience: a soulful mix that is equal parts urban and country, global and local, modern and classic,” said Joshua Berkson, president of Rule No. One.

The American-style restaurant will serve fried walleye and perch, burgers, prime steaks, chops, fresh seafood and a variety of house specialties, all made with ingredients sourced from farms and producers throughout southeastern Wisconsin. Its bar will offer a wide variety of American-made bourbons and gins, as well as a globally-sourced wine and beer selection.

The restaurant’s open-air rooftop will feature a garden, fire pits and a bar and lounge area with space for over 100 people. Its second-floor main dining area, with an attached patio, will showcase an open kitchen and 45-seat bar area.

On the ground level, the atmosphere will shift from modern and open to private and “lounge-like.” It will feature a formal dining area, private event space, and wine, charcuterie and cheese bar with a 22-foot-tall copper, wood and glass backdrop.

“Unique dining experiences are a significant component to the success of our town center,” said Robert Gould, vice president of U.S. operations at IM Properties, which is part of the joint venture that developed The Corners. “Lake Country Social, with its multilevel design, craft cocktails and locally-sourced menu championing Wisconsin culture will offer another fine dining experience for our visitors.”

Since it opened in April 2017, The Corners has attracted a handful of restaurants and food and beverage retailers including Cafe Hollander, Chicago-based bakery Goddess and the Baker, Milwaukee-based Fresh Fin Poke, and Brooklyn-based Grimaldi’s Pizzeria.