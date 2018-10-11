New bar restaurant coming to The Corners of Brookfield

Three levels offers rooftop bar, dining space and private event area

by

October 11, 2018, 12:12 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/food-beverage/new-bar-restaurant-coming-to-the-corners-of-brookfield/

Lake Country Social, a new three-story restaurant, bar and rooftop lounge, will open next summer at The Corners of Brookfield.

Rendering of Lake Country Social

Madison-based restaurant operator Rule No. One Hospitality Group is behind the concept, which will occupy a 15,000-square-foot building situated next to Café Hollander at the shopping center, located at 20111 W. Bluemound Road.

Rule No. One also owns Merchant and Lucille, both in Madison. 

Lake Country Social’s atmosphere and locally-sourced menu, offering “supper club classics” and craft cocktails, will aim at celebrating Wisconsin culture.

“As a hospitality team, we are drawn to a location like this that provides an incredible spectrum for expression across the Wisconsin experience: a soulful mix that is equal parts urban and country, global and local, modern and classic,” said Joshua Berkson, president of Rule No. One. 

The American-style restaurant will serve fried walleye and perch, burgers, prime steaks, chops, fresh seafood and a variety of house specialties, all made with ingredients sourced from farms and producers throughout southeastern Wisconsin. Its bar will offer a wide variety of American-made bourbons and gins, as well as a globally-sourced wine and beer selection. 

The restaurant’s open-air rooftop will feature a garden, fire pits and a bar and lounge area with space for over 100 people. Its second-floor main dining area, with an attached patio, will showcase an open kitchen and 45-seat bar area.

On the ground level, the atmosphere will shift from modern and open to private and “lounge-like.” It will feature a formal dining area, private event space, and wine, charcuterie and cheese bar with a 22-foot-tall copper, wood and glass backdrop. 

“Unique dining experiences are a significant component to the success of our town center,” said Robert Gould, vice president of U.S. operations at IM Properties, which is part of the joint venture that developed The Corners. “Lake Country Social, with its multilevel design, craft cocktails and locally-sourced menu championing Wisconsin culture will offer another fine dining experience for our visitors.”

Since it opened in April 2017, The Corners has attracted a handful of restaurants and food and beverage retailers including Cafe Hollander, Chicago-based bakery Goddess and the Baker, Milwaukee-based Fresh Fin Poke, and Brooklyn-based Grimaldi’s Pizzeria.

Lake Country Social, a new three-story restaurant, bar and rooftop lounge, will open next summer at The Corners of Brookfield.

Rendering of Lake Country Social

Madison-based restaurant operator Rule No. One Hospitality Group is behind the concept, which will occupy a 15,000-square-foot building situated next to Café Hollander at the shopping center, located at 20111 W. Bluemound Road.

Rule No. One also owns Merchant and Lucille, both in Madison. 

Lake Country Social’s atmosphere and locally-sourced menu, offering “supper club classics” and craft cocktails, will aim at celebrating Wisconsin culture.

“As a hospitality team, we are drawn to a location like this that provides an incredible spectrum for expression across the Wisconsin experience: a soulful mix that is equal parts urban and country, global and local, modern and classic,” said Joshua Berkson, president of Rule No. One. 

The American-style restaurant will serve fried walleye and perch, burgers, prime steaks, chops, fresh seafood and a variety of house specialties, all made with ingredients sourced from farms and producers throughout southeastern Wisconsin. Its bar will offer a wide variety of American-made bourbons and gins, as well as a globally-sourced wine and beer selection. 

The restaurant’s open-air rooftop will feature a garden, fire pits and a bar and lounge area with space for over 100 people. Its second-floor main dining area, with an attached patio, will showcase an open kitchen and 45-seat bar area.

On the ground level, the atmosphere will shift from modern and open to private and “lounge-like.” It will feature a formal dining area, private event space, and wine, charcuterie and cheese bar with a 22-foot-tall copper, wood and glass backdrop. 

“Unique dining experiences are a significant component to the success of our town center,” said Robert Gould, vice president of U.S. operations at IM Properties, which is part of the joint venture that developed The Corners. “Lake Country Social, with its multilevel design, craft cocktails and locally-sourced menu championing Wisconsin culture will offer another fine dining experience for our visitors.”

Since it opened in April 2017, The Corners has attracted a handful of restaurants and food and beverage retailers including Cafe Hollander, Chicago-based bakery Goddess and the Baker, Milwaukee-based Fresh Fin Poke, and Brooklyn-based Grimaldi’s Pizzeria.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should Bayside officials approve plans for a 30-story apartment tower in the village?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Seeing green

Some find business opportunities as cannabis markets grow

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Gondola Train creates international export strategy
Gondola Train creates international export strategy

WMEP’s program taps into foreign markets as part of future growth

by Rich Rovito

Protecting manufacturers from cyber risks with a preventative plan
Protecting manufacturers from cyber risks with a preventative plan

Technology-driven systems make it possible for hackers to shut down entire production lines with one click

by Jason Navarro

Why some manufacturers are missing out
Why some manufacturers are missing out

Involving yourself in equipment financing can boost sales and help customers finance smarter

by Patrick Kuhn

Not just the pros
Not just the pros

Know how to identify – and prevent – concussions

by Paul Nobile

Workplace stress? Try building resilience
Workplace stress? Try building resilience

Resilience increases a person’s ability to live a positive life

by Pauline Krutilla, CEAP

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Lean Systematic & Gemba Problem Solving Workshop
The Paranet Group Headquarters

10/16/20188:00 am-4:15 pm

Gemba "Real Time" Problem Solving Workshop
Server Products

10/17/2018-10/18/20188:00 am-4:00 pm

Cybersecurity for Small Businesses
Better Business Bureau Serving Wisconsin

10/18/20187:30 am-9:00 am

Leadership's Impact on Growing a Great Business
ActionCOACH Business Coaching – Southeastern Wisconsin

10/19/20188:00 am-10:00 am

Union Grove Chamber Muster
Dead Mann’s Saloon

10/24/20185:30 pm-7:30 pm