New bar proposed for Walker’s Point

Pub Fiction, a new tavern and cocktail lounge, could open before year’s end in Walker’s Point.

The new establishment has been proposed for a ground floor commercial space inside the newly redeveloped Artistry apartment complex, located at 133 W. Pittsburgh Ave., according to a license application recently filed with the city.

Owners Kasey Kidwell and Erin Cave, operating as Revampd Hospitality LLC, plan to open Pub Fiction on Dec. 15, with construction on the space set for completion in early December, according to the application.

Kidwell and Cave were not immediately available for comment.

The application also indicates the bar will not serve food, but it will serve alcohol, and it will feature entertainment possibly including live music, DJs, comedy acts, pool tables, dancing and karaoke.