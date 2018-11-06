New bar proposed for Walker’s Point

Pub Fiction to feature live entertainment and dancing

by

November 06, 2018, 12:14 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/food-beverage/new-bar-proposed-for-walkers-point/

The Artistry at 133 W. Pittsburgh Ave. Photo credit- realtor.com

Pub Fiction, a new tavern and cocktail lounge, could open before year’s end in Walker’s Point.

The new establishment has been proposed for a ground floor commercial space inside the newly redeveloped Artistry apartment complex, located at 133 W. Pittsburgh Ave., according to a license application recently filed with the city.

Owners Kasey Kidwell and Erin Cave, operating as Revampd Hospitality LLC, plan to open Pub Fiction on Dec. 15, with construction on the space set for completion in early December, according to the application.

Kidwell and Cave were not immediately available for comment.

The application also indicates the bar will not serve food, but it will serve alcohol, and it will feature entertainment possibly including live music, DJs, comedy acts, pool tables, dancing and karaoke.

The Artistry at 133 W. Pittsburgh Ave. Photo credit- realtor.com

Pub Fiction, a new tavern and cocktail lounge, could open before year’s end in Walker’s Point.

The new establishment has been proposed for a ground floor commercial space inside the newly redeveloped Artistry apartment complex, located at 133 W. Pittsburgh Ave., according to a license application recently filed with the city.

Owners Kasey Kidwell and Erin Cave, operating as Revampd Hospitality LLC, plan to open Pub Fiction on Dec. 15, with construction on the space set for completion in early December, according to the application.

Kidwell and Cave were not immediately available for comment.

The application also indicates the bar will not serve food, but it will serve alcohol, and it will feature entertainment possibly including live music, DJs, comedy acts, pool tables, dancing and karaoke.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should a new Milwaukee Public Museum be built next to the Mitchell Park Domes?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Guac is good for growth

Good Foods Group thrives with high pressure

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Wisconsin manufacturers make it happen
Wisconsin manufacturers make it happen

Learn more about the state’s top economic contributor during Manufacturing Month

by Tim Wiora

Health care is a team sport  
Health care is a team sport  

A good “quarterback” should lead the way

by John Brill, MD

Too busy to network! Too busy to improve! Too busy for success!
Too busy to network! Too busy to improve! Too busy for success!

Make time now for a strong network tomorrow

by Kelly Rudy

Gondola Train creates international export strategy
Gondola Train creates international export strategy

WMEP’s program taps into foreign markets as part of future growth

by Rich Rovito

Protecting manufacturers from cyber risks with a preventative plan
Protecting manufacturers from cyber risks with a preventative plan

Technology-driven systems make it possible for hackers to shut down entire production lines with one click

by Jason Navarro

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am

STEM Forward's 15th Annual sySTEMnow Conference
Italian Community Center

11/07/20188:30 am-3:30 pm

Wisconsin Veterans in the Workforce Awards Luncheon
Harley Davidson Museum

11/07/201811:00 am-1:00 pm

How to Hire and Retain "A" Players in a Tight Labor Economy
Reefpoint Brew House

11/07/201812:00 pm-2:00 pm

Wisconsin Veterans Chamber 3rd Anniversary Muster
Central Standard Craft Distillery

11/08/20185:00 pm-8:00 pm

Milwaukee Corporate Veterans Roundtable Social
Third Coast Provisions

11/09/20183:00 pm-6:00 pm