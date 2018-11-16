New bar proposed for Walker’s Point

Sky Bar, a new full service tavern could open soon in Walker’s Point.

The concept has been proposed for a two-story building located at 1339 S. 7th St.

Owner Ruben Albanil-Coyolt has proposed a Nov. 30 opening date, according to a license application recently filed with the city. Albanil-Coyolt was not immediately available for comment.

Sky Bar would serve alcohol and no food, and would feature entertainment such as a pool table, DJ and jukebox. It would operate daily from 5 or 6 p.m. to bar close.