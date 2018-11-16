New bar proposed for Walker’s Point

Would feature a pool table, DJ and jukebox

by

November 16, 2018, 1:10 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/food-beverage/new-bar-proposed-for-walkers-point-2/

1339 S. 7th St.

Sky Bar, a new full service tavern could open soon in Walker’s Point.

The concept has been proposed for a two-story building located at 1339 S. 7th St.

Owner Ruben Albanil-Coyolt has proposed a Nov. 30 opening date, according to a license application recently filed with the city. Albanil-Coyolt was not immediately available for comment.

Sky Bar would serve alcohol and no food, and would feature entertainment such as a pool table, DJ and jukebox. It would operate daily from 5 or 6 p.m. to bar close.

1339 S. 7th St.

Sky Bar, a new full service tavern could open soon in Walker’s Point.

The concept has been proposed for a two-story building located at 1339 S. 7th St.

Owner Ruben Albanil-Coyolt has proposed a Nov. 30 opening date, according to a license application recently filed with the city. Albanil-Coyolt was not immediately available for comment.

Sky Bar would serve alcohol and no food, and would feature entertainment such as a pool table, DJ and jukebox. It would operate daily from 5 or 6 p.m. to bar close.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What impact will Gov.-elect Tony Evers have on Wisconsin's business climate?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Harbor District lands anchor projects

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Was your election anxiety worth it?
Was your election anxiety worth it?

An advisor can help with the anxiety of looking into the unknown

by Dave Spano

Valley Popcorn takes it to the next level
Valley Popcorn takes it to the next level

Small business growth while maintaining product quality

by Rich Rovito

Real flu questions, real flu answers from Dr. Julie Mitchell
Real flu questions, real flu answers from Dr. Julie Mitchell

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield’s new medical director, Dr. Julie Mitchell, answers a few flu questions

by Paul Nobile

Wisconsin manufacturers make it happen
Wisconsin manufacturers make it happen

Learn more about the state’s top economic contributor during Manufacturing Month

by Tim Wiora

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Economic Trends Conference 2019
Italian Community Center

01/25/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards

11/01/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Brookfield Chamber Annual Meeting features UWM's Mark Mone
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel

11/29/20184:00 pm-7:30 pm

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Economic Trends Conference 2019
Italian Community Center

01/25/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards

11/01/20197:00 am-9:30 am