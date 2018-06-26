New Asian restaurant planned for Freshwater Plaza

Headed by former chef of Potawatomi Hotel & Casino's RuYi

June 26, 2018

Freshwater Plaza. Photo by Wangard Partners.

The former chef of RuYi at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino wants to open a new Asian restaurant at the new Freshwater Plaza mixed-use development in Walker’s Point.

Tony Wai Ho, who previously worked at the casino for over 10 years, has proposed an Aug. 18 opening date for Momo Mee. The restaurant would occupy a ground floor space at 110 E. Greenfield Ave., according to a license application filed with the city. Ho was not immediately available for comment.

The full service restaurant would be open daily for lunch and dinner, serving drinks and Asian-inspired cuisine. It would also offer outdoor patio seating. The space is currently undergoing renovations that will be complete by late July or early August.

Freshwater Plaza is a four-phase 180,000-square-foot development at Greenfield Avenue and South 1st Street that includes a Cermak Fresh Market grocery store and a three-story apartment building with retail on the ground floor.

Its developer, Wangard Partners, later this summer will propose updated plans for a five-to six-story retail and apartment building to be built in the development.

