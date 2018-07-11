Moxie owners to open new Italian pizzeria in Whitefish Bay

Will occupy former Roman Candle space

by

July 11, 2018, 1:13 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/food-beverage/moxie-owners-to-open-new-italian-pizzeria-in-whitefish-bay/

Arroyo and Greene

A new Italian restaurant, Trouble and Sons Pizzeria, is slated to open by late August in Whitefish Bay.

Wife and wife team Anne Marie Arroyo and Tamela Greene are behind the concept. In 2016, they opened Italian-American bistro Moxie Food + Drink, located at 501 E. Silver Spring Drive in Whitefish Bay. They will open their new restaurant just two blocks west at 133 E. Silver Spring Drive.

Trouble and Sons will serve rustic Italian-style pizza, along with a selection of pasta dishes. Its full bar will offer cocktails, beer and a selection of Italian wines.

“With all of the families in Whitefish Bay and the North Shore, we knew a family-friendly approach to pizza and great Italian food would be a welcome addition, but we also want to carry the casual elegance and comfort of Moxie into this new concept,” Greene said. “The result will be a space that has an all-round welcoming atmosphere for families, friends and couples alike.”

The casual, sit-down restaurant will occupy a space formerly home The Roman Candle, a Madison-based pizza restaurant that closed its Whitefish Bay location last month. A second concept wasn’t in the plan for Arroyo and Greene until the space became available, and “the ideas and dreams started flowing,” Greene said. 

Arroyo and Greene

A new Italian restaurant, Trouble and Sons Pizzeria, is slated to open by late August in Whitefish Bay.

Wife and wife team Anne Marie Arroyo and Tamela Greene are behind the concept. In 2016, they opened Italian-American bistro Moxie Food + Drink, located at 501 E. Silver Spring Drive in Whitefish Bay. They will open their new restaurant just two blocks west at 133 E. Silver Spring Drive.

Trouble and Sons will serve rustic Italian-style pizza, along with a selection of pasta dishes. Its full bar will offer cocktails, beer and a selection of Italian wines.

“With all of the families in Whitefish Bay and the North Shore, we knew a family-friendly approach to pizza and great Italian food would be a welcome addition, but we also want to carry the casual elegance and comfort of Moxie into this new concept,” Greene said. “The result will be a space that has an all-round welcoming atmosphere for families, friends and couples alike.”

The casual, sit-down restaurant will occupy a space formerly home The Roman Candle, a Madison-based pizza restaurant that closed its Whitefish Bay location last month. A second concept wasn’t in the plan for Arroyo and Greene until the space became available, and “the ideas and dreams started flowing,” Greene said. 

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

How are President Trump's tariffs affecting your company?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Mowing a new path

Briggs & Stratton innovates to adapt to market shifts

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Four levers that help you reach financial goals
Four levers that help you reach financial goals

Professional tips to improve the results from your investments

by Dave Spano

Population health analytics leads to better care for employees
Population health analytics leads to better care for employees

Certain populations share interrelated conditions that influence lifelong health

by Aundrea Price

Four cash flow tools for small businesses
Four cash flow tools for small businesses

Benefits of cash flow management tools include saving you time and money

by Kim Preston

Travel with a healthy peace of mind
Travel with a healthy peace of mind

Understand your health insurance coverages before you travel

by Paul Nobile

Employers need transparency from pharmacy partners
Employers need transparency from pharmacy partners

Pharmacy benefit managers have failed to control prescription costs for too long

by Jim Mueller

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Executive
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/20/20188:30 am-5:30 pm

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Talent Management
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/26/201812:00 am

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

WCREW 20th Anniversay Celebration
Miller Brew House on the Milwaukee World Festival Grounds

07/19/20184:30 pm-7:30 pm

IBAW presents Rob Lewis of Lewis Station Winery
Wisconsin Club

07/20/20187:00 am-9:00 am

Managing Change in a Growth Market
The Paranet Group Headquarters

07/25/20188:00 am-12:00 pm

Schenck's Summer Open House
Schenck

07/26/20181:00 pm-5:00 pm

American Cancer Society Heartland Classic Invitational
Whistling Straits

07/30/20188:00 am-6:00 pm