Moxie owners to open new Italian pizzeria in Whitefish Bay

A new Italian restaurant, Trouble and Sons Pizzeria, is slated to open by late August in Whitefish Bay.

Wife and wife team Anne Marie Arroyo and Tamela Greene are behind the concept. In 2016, they opened Italian-American bistro Moxie Food + Drink, located at 501 E. Silver Spring Drive in Whitefish Bay. They will open their new restaurant just two blocks west at 133 E. Silver Spring Drive.

Trouble and Sons will serve rustic Italian-style pizza, along with a selection of pasta dishes. Its full bar will offer cocktails, beer and a selection of Italian wines.

“With all of the families in Whitefish Bay and the North Shore, we knew a family-friendly approach to pizza and great Italian food would be a welcome addition, but we also want to carry the casual elegance and comfort of Moxie into this new concept,” Greene said. “The result will be a space that has an all-round welcoming atmosphere for families, friends and couples alike.”

The casual, sit-down restaurant will occupy a space formerly home The Roman Candle, a Madison-based pizza restaurant that closed its Whitefish Bay location last month. A second concept wasn’t in the plan for Arroyo and Greene until the space became available, and “the ideas and dreams started flowing,” Greene said.